A woman recently reported another driver pulled out a gun during a possible road rage incident in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of pointing or aiming a gun/pistol at another on Winder Hwy.
The woman said she cut in front of a red Mustang and when she pulled beside the car, the driver reached underneath his seat and pulled out a black gun. The woman said the man then continued driving and she drove to a family member’s house.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the Jefferson PD included:
•information on Friendship Springs Blvd., Flowery Branch, where a man reported an employee took thousands of dollars from the company.
•theft by shoplifting on Lee St. where a woman reported another woman stole jewelry.
•aggravated talking on Magnolia Ave. where a man was arrested after following a woman despite a protection order.
•violation of a family protection order on River Mist Cir. where a man attempted to contact a woman despite a protection order.
•information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said her son’s ex-girlfriend’s family called the son names and one of them pushed him.
•information on Sycamore St. where a man reported a business didn’t send over the title to a vehicle he’d purchased. He said someone with the company threatened him on the phone.
•entering auto on Jimmy Reynolds Dr. where someone entered a vehicle and took a wallet, sunglasses and cash.
•single-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129. The driver was not transported to the hospital.
•terroristic threats and acts on Hwy. 129 where a hotel employee said a guest was upset about the price of the room and caused damage to the room. The employee said the man called and threatened her.
•information on MLK Jr. Dr. where it appeared a firework had been set off in a mailbox.
•possession of methamphetamine on Athens St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop and officers later found methamphetamine under the driver’s seat.
•civil matter on Enterprise Dr. where a woman said a family member took a deceased family member’s ashes.
•theft by taking on Lakeshore Dr. where a man said his outdoor lights were taken.
•theft by taking on Canter Way where three people were arrested after attempting to take roofing materials from a construction site.
•possession of a controlled substance and loitering or prowling on Gordon St. where a man was arrested after tampering around the stage set up for the Freedom Festival. Officers found suspected methamphetamine on him.
•information on Oak Ave. where a woman said a man was on her property, despite having a temporary protection order against him.
•prohibition of nude or sexually explicit material on Concord Prose where a woman said her ex-boyfriend posted nude photos and videos of her online.
•driving while unlicensed; hit and run; and following too closely on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested after rear-ending another vehicle and leaving the scene. The other driver complained of back pain, but declined being checked by a med unit.
•information on Adella Ln. where a woman noticed damage to her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Fountainhead Dr. where a man saw what appeared to be a camera above his garage.
•domestic dispute on North Shore Rd. where an estranged couple argued.
•verbal dispute on Storey Porter Rd. where officers saw a man and his son arguing. The father was reportedly upset and aggressive throughout the encounter. He made multiple comments about “whooping (the son’s) a--.” The officer explained there was a difference in spanking a child and beating them. The father ultimately calmed down.
•information on Hwy. 129 where someone thought a vendor was selling stolen mail. The seller was selling returned Amazon packages (which he buys from Amazon at a discount).
•two-vehicle wreck with two injuries on Hwy. 129 where two people were transported after a wreck.
•information on Lakeview Bend Cir. where neighbors had a dispute over cutting a branch from a shrub that was hanging over a fence.
•theft by taking on Spinner Dr. where a woman said someone stole her solar lights.
•lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 129 where a man said he lost his wallet.
•driving under the influence (DUI) on Winder Hwy. where a woman was arrested after a wreck. She reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
•information on Creekside Dr. where a man reported someone toilet-papered his house.
•hit and run on Lee St. where a man reportedly struck a vehicle and fled. He was later found and arrested.
•illegal dumping on Jackson Concourse where a man said someone dumped a pallet of cookies at the back of a lot.
