A woman was recent banned from an Arcade store after she was caught stealing sunflower seeds.
According to the Arcade Police Department report, the woman took a bag of sunflower seeds from a shelf and left the store without paying. A store manager said the suspect told her that God told her to take the bag of seeds and give them to the delivery driver outside the store.
The store didn't want to press charges, but the woman was banned from the property for two years.
The suspect was reportedly confrontational and wouldn't sign the criminal trespass forms. She reportedly said she wanted to be arrested for shoplifting.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD included:
- warrant service on Hwy. 98 where officers retrieved a woman who had a warrant out of Arcade.
- suicide threat/attempt on Hwy. 82 S where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after taking pills.
- interference with custody on Nathaniel Dr. where someone took a juvenile without their guardians' permission. The juvenile was later returned to their guardian.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 S where a door was open at a church. There were no signs of forced entry and the only thing that appeared to have been disturbed were several candle holders that were turned over.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 N where someone reported a female was walking near the road.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ln. where someone reported two people had been seen at a residence that had burned.
- simple battery-family violence on Lake St. where two people argued over a phone and one reportedly pushed the other.
- possession of amphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; probation violation; and giving false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer on Athens Hwy. where officers made contact with a man after someone recognized him and said he was being sought by Jefferson police officers. The man reportedly gave the Arcade PD a false identity. He was ultimately arrested for a probation violation. The man later told officers he had a baggie of methamphetamine and a pipe in his pocket, which the officer retrieved. Officers also found a baggie containing a small amount of a green, leafy substance.
- agency assist on Arcade Park St. where officers attempted to make contact with a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run.
- verbal dispute on Swann Rd. where someone reported loud arguing.
- battery on Woodland Ct. where a man and woman reportedly got into an argument and the man threw a rock at the woman. He fled after the woman said she was calling 911.
- animal complaint on Athens Hwy. where someone reported a dog was running around in the roadway.
- suspicious incident on Grace Dr. where someone reported loud music.
- agency assist on Oak Park Dr. where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for low blood sugar.
