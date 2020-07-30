A woman said two men “completely gutted” the interior of a home in Jefferson that she owns using power tools.
According to a recent incident report filed with Jefferson police, she said the walling, flooring and wire boxes were removed from the residence located on Borders St.
The woman said a neighbor informed her that two men arrived at the residence in “a dirty green pickup truck,” claiming that she allowed them permission to enter the home. One of the men identified himself of the “old man” of a woman who used to rent the residence.
The woman said she possibly located the men responsible, based on a description of the men’s truck she gave to friend. The friend reportedly found the truck and took picture of the vehicle.
Other incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said a driver, who ran into the back of his vehicle, fled the scene after initially pulling over following the accident.
•information on Cypress Dr. where a woman said her ex-husband has been harassing her with phone calls and texts, threatening to have her arrested for violating a court-ordered custody agreement.
•aggravated battery on Georgia Belle Dr. where a man being treated at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for a broken leg said he was assaulted. He said a man who came to his residence asked him why he called the IRS on him and ordered him to leave the residence. He said the man then shoved him over his coffee table, causing him to fall on his hip. He said he was told “it will be even worse” the next day if he didn’t leave the residence. The man accused of committing the alleged assault said he had no knowledge of the incident, when contacted by an officer. He said a man and a woman were at the residence on the day of the alleged assault and provided contact information for the male at the scene. The male said he didn’t know who the complainant was and “never touched him.”
•domestic dispute on Duke St. where a man said his 18-year-old daughter pushed him. A witness on the scene confirmed the allegation, according to the incident report. The man’s daughter said she pushed him after he yelled at her and felt threatened.
•information on Redbud Rd. where a woman said she found what she thought might be a human bone in her backyard. According to the incident report, the bone appeared to be the femur neck and ball and socket joint. The woman said her father discovered it while mowing the lawn.
•theft by taking on Georgia Red Ave. where a man reported that his handgun had been stolen from his dresser drawer while he was in the hospital.
•theft of lost property on Hwy. 129 where a woman said she believes someone took her wallet from her bag when she visited the flea market.
•information on Lynn Avenue where a woman said a tenant texted her, threatening to punch her in the face “over a past issue that she could not explain,” according to the incident report. She also said he threatened another tenant, saying he was “going to punch his skull in.” The responding officer read the texts and concluded insufficient probable cause for an arrest. The man, who’d just been released from the Madison County jail, admitted to sending the texts and apologized to her and the other tenant.
•dispute on Storey Porter Rd. where a man said he was talking on the phone with his brother and his wife became angry because she thought he was talking to other women. The woman reportedly grabbed his phone and threw it outside, damaging the screen. He said she also slapped him in the head. The woman said she had seen text messages of the man talking to other women. She said she slapped the phone away when he held the phone to her face as if to show her a message.
•financial card transaction where a man said someone used his debit card to make two purchases, totaling $56. He said his ex-girlfriend was the only other person who had access to his card.
