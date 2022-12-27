A woman recently reported a man attacked her and pointed a gun at her head during a dispute in Nicholson.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the report of aggravated assault-family violence; simple battery-family violence; home invasion; terroristic threats and acts; and battery/simple battery-family violence on Jims Ln.
The woman said the man threatened and attacked her while she was retrieving her belongings. She says the man wrestled her into the hallways and into a bedroom. She tried to overturn a dresser on the man and grabbed a knife that the man had on him and stabbed him in the leg. The man then reportedly retreated, but came back with a pistol and pointed it at the woman's head. He then allegedly punched the woman with his other hand and tackled her.
The man had fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- department of family and children services (DFCS) referral and runaway juvenile on Mt. Olive Way where a juvenile left a residence to go shopping. Deputies returned the juvenile to her family.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a bar came off a truck and damaged another vehicle's windshield.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a trailer swayed, came off the hitch and turned over on its side.
- agency assist on I-85 S where deputies assisted with a multi-vehicle wreck.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where a vehicle read-ended another.
- forgery on Jefferson Rd. where a woman said someone took her checked and forged it.
- suicide threats on Edgefield Dr. where deputies attempted to check on a woman who reportedly threatened to kill herself. They weren't able to find her.
- dispute on Waterworks Rd. where someone agreed to let a woman sleep on the couch if she didn't cause any more problems.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where officers stopped a man who was driving around businesses at night.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee said a man took a robe.
- theft by taking on Ila Rd. where a woman said someone took her vehicle.
JEFFERSON
- damage to property on Lenox Dr. where a vehicle damaged a water meter.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant service on Hwy. 11 where deputies retrieved a person who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- suspicious activity on Bill Wright Rd. where a man slept in a vehicle. The vehicle was ultimately towed.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a vehicle struck a construction barrel.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where a man reported a tractor-trailer struck his vehicle, but didn't stop.
- disorderly conduct on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a man was arrested for using vulgar/profane language in front of two children.
- information on Cypress Place where a school employee made a DFCS referral.
- theft by taking on Hope Haven Way where over $11,000 worth of equipment was stolen.
- harassing communications on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman reported a man repeatedly harassed her via text message.
- aggravated identity fraud on Flagstone Ave. where a woman said someone used her identity information to open a debit card.
- hit and run and failure to maintain lane on Dry Pond Rd. where a vehicle struck another and didn't stop.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- insurance violation and registration violation on New Salem Church Rd. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- expired registration and insurance violation on Athens St. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop. Officers also smelled marijuana and found a joint and pipe in the vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Hightower Trail where a woman said she heard gunshots and a motorcycle revving up.
- suspicious activity on Johnson Mill Rd. where officers gave a juvenile a courtesy ride after having vehicle trouble.
- animal complaint on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman found two dogs roaming. Animal control took possession of the two dogs and another dog, due to its poor living situation.
- deposit account fraud on Commerce Rd. where a company reported a fraudulent check.
- suspicious activity on Jackson Trail where a family stood outside holding a sign, trying to get food. A passerby helped them and a police officer later gave them a grocery store gift card.
- juvenile issue on Old Forge Ln. where a juvenile reportedly threatened a parent.
- animal complaint on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported a dog came to his residence and appeared to have bullet holes on it. The dog didn't appear to be in pain.
- burglary on Commerce Rd. where a woman said someone broke into a residence and took tools.
MAYSVILLE
- harassing communications on Highland Way where a man reported another man sent him vulgar, harassing text messages.
- damage to property on Deadwyler Rd. where a mailbox was damaged and hay was scattered in the area.
- welfare check on Marlow Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who reportedly made a comment about wanting to kill herself. The woman denied wanting to harm herself.
- threats on Silver Dollar Rd. where a man said another man accused him of stealing tools and threatened him.
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery/simple battery-family violence on Highland Way where a man was arrested after a physical altercation with a family member. He also reportedly grabbed an ax and said he was going to kill someone. He also looked for a shotgun that he had previously brought home.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist on Hwy. 334 where a woman said people were duck hunting on her property.
- simple battery-family violence and interfering with call for emergency assistance on Treemont Dr. where a woman said a man pushed her and grabbed her during a dispute. He also reportedly grabbed her arm while she was trying to call 911.
- welfare check on Cabin Creek Dr. where officers checked on a woman after she made a comment about overdosing.
- dispute on Steeple Chase Rd. where someone reported a man hit a woman.
- sexual battery on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a man reported possible sexual abuse of a young child.
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman said an unknown person contacted her, asking personal questions.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where a man was transported to the hospital after having too much to drink. He was found unresponsive, but began responding when deputies started chest compressions.
NORTH JACKSON
- theft by taking on Oak Crest Ln. where a man reported a missing four-wheeler.
- dispute on Oak Crest Ln. where people argued over a generator.
- criminal trespass on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman wanted a man criminally trespassed from a property. The man reportedly spun tires at the location, slinging gravel into another man's vehicle.
- information on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a school employee reported possible inappropriate behavior between students on a school bus.
- dispute and warrant service on Lanier Rd. where two people argued over a heater and one of them was arrested for a warrant.
- motorist assist on Holly Springs Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle.
SOUTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Archer Grove Rd. where a man reported juveniles rented an AirBnb, but the rules required an adult be present.
- theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where a man reported his vehicle was stolen.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a man knocked on someone's door, hoping to get out of the wind.
- agency assist on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after hearing voices.
- theft by taking on Reynolds Rd. where a man reported two ATVs were taken.
- unlawful activities on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where someone reported illegal dumping.
- suspicious activity on Bear Creek Ln. where someone got a possible scam call about missing jury duty.
- dispute on Timber Ridge Dr. where two people fought in a yard.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a woman said she and a man parked behind a store for the entire night and he wouldn't let her leave.
- suspicious activity on St. Thomas Pl. where someone reported a man walked up their driveway and looked in a window at a residence.
- identity fraud on Cane Creek Rd. where a man said someone opened a debit card in his father's name. He said a firearm was also stolen.
WEST JACKSON
•juvenile issue on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a boy took $20 by force from her daughter on a school bus. The woman’s daughter said she initially refused to give the boy the money but later said she gave the money to him by accident. The boy said he received $5 from the girl after asking her for it, but he agreed to return it.
•agency assist on Michigan Circle where a female teen reportedly became combative while emergency medical service workers attempted to administer medication to sedate her.
•possible overdose on William Freeman Rd. where a woman was reportedly found unresponsive. A man who arrived on the scene said the woman told him she’d taken an entire bottle of valium. Emergency Medical Services workers said the woman said her husband had beaten her. The woman reportedly had dried blood on her right cheek, right nostril and left cheek. A friend of the woman’s husband arrived on the scene to check on the woman. He told law enforcement that he knew of no physical altercations between the woman and her husband.
•information on Glen Lake Dr. where a woman reported a fraudulent charge of $81 on her bank account.
•identity fraud on Clearwater Ct. where a woman reported fraudulent charges to her bank account after disclosing her driver's license number and confirming other information to a man claiming to be from her bank. The woman reported $4,500 in attempted charges to her account, though only $950 worth of charges were successful. The woman said she believed the man to be from the bank after he recited her social security number and bank information.
•theft by taking on Hunter Dr. where a man said a package containing a $694 satellite internet box delivered to his home was stolen. The man said he suspects that a male recently arrested for the theft of multiple packages off porches in West Jackson was responsible.
•information on Kiley Dr. where a man reportedly made indirect threats toward his family in Facebook posts. The JCSO placed extra patrol on the family’s residence for two weeks.
•burglary on Legacy Knoll Ln. where piping, a Hilti powder actuated gun and copper electrical wire, estimated at a total of $21,640, were stolen from the Legacy Knoll Middle School construction site. According to the incident report, a chain at the front gate of the site was cut while padlocks to containers — which contained the items that were stolen — were cut and the doors were found open.
•theft on Prestwick Dr. where a man said several packages delivered to his address were taken from his porch. He said he thought the thefts were related to a recent rash of porch thefts in the West Jackson area.
•theft on Liberty Bell Run where a man said items — including an animation kit, CO2 cylinder and acrylic paints — delivered to his front porch by Amazon were missing.
•death investigation (non-murder) on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman with an extensive medical history was reportedly found unresponsive and cold to the touch.
•theft on Maddox Rd. where a man said that he never received a package that was reportedly delivered to his address.
•harassing communications on Ward Rd. where a woman said her brother sent vulgar messages to her and another woman via social media. The woman said she was terrified of her brother because he’d beaten her in the past. Both of the women, who blocked the man on social media, were instructed on how to obtain a temporary protective order.
