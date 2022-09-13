A woman recently reported a man pointed a gun at her and her daughter during a road rage incident in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of terroristic threats and acts and pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another on Sept. 1 on Old Pendergrass Rd.
The complainant said she had picked up her daughter from school when a silver Ford SUV "came flying up behind her honking the horn." The driver reportedly sped past an area school and the two "flicked a bird" at one another.
The complainant said the man then spun the vehicle around at a nearby parking lot, pulled up to her window and pointed it at her and her daughter. He reportedly said "You want to die today b---h" before speeding off.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- information on Roosevelt Ct. where a woman said money was taken from her Venmo account.
- identity theft on Heron Ct. where a man reported someone opened accounts using his information.
- violation of a family protection order and aggravated stalking on Rivermist Dr. where a woman said her estranged husband installed cameras in her house.
- financial transaction card fraud on Isaiah Dr. where a woman reported a fraudulent credit card was opened in her name.
- theft by taking on Dry Pond Rd. where a convenience store employee reported money was missing from a petty cash box.
- lost/mislaid property on John B. Brooks Rd. where a woman reported a missing package.
- harassment on Athens St. where a woman said her former employer sent her a message saying that if she didn't return company equipment, they would report it stolen. The woman said she'd already returned the equipment.
- theft by taking-felony on Old Pendergrass Rd. where someone took two catalytic converters from two Jefferson Recreation Department buses.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on Michelle Dr. where a man reported a number of items were missing including pills, tools, a guitar and a gaming system.
- information on Sycamore St. where a male was causing issues on a Jackson County school bus. The male reportedly scratched the bus driver and was combative.
- information on Sandhill Cir. where a man and woman argued and the woman and the woman reportedly put the man's clothes in the tub and got them wet. She said the incident became physical, but the man denied it.
- verbal dispute on Dixie Red Ave. where a woman and her father had a dispute.
- simple battery-domestic violence act on Academy Woods Dr. where a woman was arrested after kicking another woman on the hip (the woman had just had surgery on the hip). The arrested woman reportedly resisted being detained.
- theft by taking on Borders St. where a man reported multiple items were missing including jewelry and a gaming console controller.
- information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man found damage on his vehicle.
- wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- harassment on Hwy. 129 N where a man said a woman harassed him.
- information on Tyler Cir. where a woman said someone came to her door and asked for someone who didn't live there. She said a man also came out of the woods in got in the woman's car.
- agency assist on I-85 N where officers assisted with a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.
- information on Benton Rd. where a truck lost both its wheels.
- information on Lynn Ave. where a man yelled at a woman and a neighbor called 911.
- computer crimes on Clay Dr. where a woman suspected her ex-boyfriend had hacked into her social media, email and bank accounts.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 129 where a man reported a stolen vehicle, which was later recovered in Barrow County.
- information on Dragon Dr. where a woman reported her daughter was slapped in the face by another student at Jefferson Academy.
- information on Kissam St. where a Jefferson City School System bus driver who was let go reportedly followed buses and made posts on social media about the driver's speeding. The complainant said the claims aren't true.
- information on E. Public Sq. where a store employee said someone called claiming to work for the police department. The caller reportedly asked about how much money was in the store, what employees were there and what car the complainant drove. The caller also reportedly asked the man to leave cash in a safe.
- possession of methamphetamine on Grand Oak Dr. where a man was arrested after officers made contact with him parked in front of a residence. He consented to a vehicle search and officers found a scale, syringes and suspected methamphetamine.
- information on Concord Rd. where a man reported his neighbor had smoked marijuana.
- speeding; reckless driving; and driving in violation of conditions of limited permit on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after he was seen traveling 94 miles-per-hour ina. 55-mph zone.
