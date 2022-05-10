A woman recently reported a man had sprayed her in the face with weed and insect killer.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the report of simple battery-family violence; interfering with calls for emergency assistance; simple battery-family violence; and cruelty to children-third degree on Plainview Rd. in Maysville.
The complainant said she stopped by her parents' house and saw her mother crying. The mother reportedly said a male family member had sprayed poison in her mouth. The daughter confronted the man, who reportedly grabbed her face and dug his fingers into her eyes. He also reportedly took a phone away from the woman when she was trying to call 911. A juvenile witnessed the incident.
Deputies determined the "poison" was insect and weed killer. The woman said the man had sprayed it in her face during a dispute and some of the substance had gotten into her mouth.
A med unit was called, but the woman denied treatment.
The man had fled the scene before deputies arrived.
CITIZENS HELP GET BABY OUT OF FLIPPED VEHICLE
In another incident, JCSO deputies were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with injuries on Hwy. 334 in Nicholson. The complainant said a vehicle had flipped and a baby was still in the car.
When deputies arrived, a group of citizens had been able to able to flip the vehicle over onto its wheels to get the baby.
A woman had injuries to her chest and legs and was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Officers found a bottle of generic Xanax in the vehicle, which was turned over to the GSP.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- damage to a vehicle on S. Elm St. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged while it was parked.
- dispute on Barber Rd. where two people argued over medication.
- transport on Barber Rd. where deputies gave a woman a ride after she was seen walking on the side of the road following an argument with her boyfriend.
- juvenile issue on Charleston Ave. where a man reported juveniles went onto his property while playing basketball.
- civil matter on Cabin Creek Rd. where a woman wanted information on getting a temporary protection order.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a deputy witnessed an incident on surveillance cameras at East Jackson Middle School.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a student reported an incident.
- information on Hwy. 82 Spur where a care home didn't feel they could continue care for a resident.
- missing person on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a man went missing, but was later found.
- warrant service on Browns Bridge Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- forgery-fourth degree on Hwy. 441 where someone forged a check.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone stole several items from a store.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone stole around $1,500 worth of merchandise from a store.
- battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where a teacher called for assistance.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where items were taken from a store.
- welfare check on Melanie Ln. where deputies checked on a juvenile.
GILLSVILLE
- dispute on Fountain Dr. where a woman reported her husband had put a cement mixer to block the driveway after an argument. The man said he just moved to mixer into the driveway so he could cut grass.
- stalking on Fountain Dr. where a man reported his children were missing, but the children were fine and with their mother.
- welfare check on Harmony Church Rd. where deputies checked on a man who was OK.
HULL
- suspicious activity on Seagraves Mill Rd. where someone heard a crashing noise and saw a light at a vacant residence.
JEFFERSON
- juvenile issue on Ralph Garrison Rd. where deputies spoke with a juvenile about leaving without getting permission.
- damage to property on Rambler Inn Rd. where a vehicle damaged a mailbox.
- dispute on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man and woman had an argument and one of them drove off, leaving the other to walk. The 911 caller said the man had hit the woman, but the man denied it.
- dispute on Mcree Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man drove off in a vehicle, leaving the woman to walk.
- runaway juvenile on Winder Hwy. where a juvenile who had run away was reunited with her mother.
- warrant service on South Trotters Way where a woman was arrested for a warrant.
- suspicious activity on Peppers St. where two people were picking up cans during the night.
- lost/found item on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a man found a credit card.
- cruelty to animals on McCreery Rd. where a man reported his dog had been shot.
- juvenile issue on Old Forge Ln. where a woman reported her juvenile had left in a vehicle after an argument. The juvenile reportedly refused to stop for deputies. He was ultimately detained and released to his mother.
- insurance violation on Hwy. 82 where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- battery/simple battery-family violence; mental person; and cruelty to children on Hardin Terrace where a teen was transported for a mental health evaluation following a physical altercation with family members.
- information on Storey Ln. where a man reported issues with his neighbors shooting guns.
- accident with a deer/animal on Mark Dodd Rd. where someone reported a cow was in their yard. The owner said he was out of town and didn't care about the cattle. He said he would cover the cost of any damages.
- driving without a license and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a patrol car struck an object in the road, causing damage to the tire.
- entering auto on Hardin Terrace Cir. where someone took a purse and wallet from a vehicle.
- battery on Toy Wright Rd. where a woman said a coworker bent her finger.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- suspicious activity on Bill Wright Rd. where a woman said a vehicle spun tires in front of her house.
- theft by taking on Heaven Cir. where someone reported a stolen cell phone.
- information on Lawrenceville St. where a woman made a report regarding her daughter.
- financial transaction card fraud on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman noticed two unauthorized transactions on her bank account.
- runaway juvenile on Brockton Loop Rd. where two juveniles ran away.
- financial transaction card fraud on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported someone took money using his debit card.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported a woman didn't return home and said she'd also taken his phone.
- civil matter on La Vista Rd. where a woman reported an issue involving an eviction.
- agency assist on Winder Hwy. where a man was extricated from a vehicle and taken to the hospital after a wreck.
- animal complaint on Briar Rose Blvd. where a man reported a dog barked constantly.
- noise complaint on Grace Dr. where someone reported loud music.
- criminal trespass on Smokey Hollow Rd. where a woman reported someone rearranged her porch furniture.
- damage to a vehicle on Grandview Dr. where a rock damaged a windshield.
- dispute on Mauldin Rd. where an estranged couple had an argument.
- lost/found item on Whitney Rd. where a man reported his pistol was missing.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman reported her windshield was damaged by an object.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where an officer reportedly pushed an inmate aggressively, then pushed the inmate again after a verbal comment was made. The officer was sent home and the incident was turned over to the investigation division.
- lost/found item on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a man found wallet in his driveway.
- warrant; expired registration; insurance violation; and headlight violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Apple Valley Rd. where deputies gave a man a courtesy ride.
- damage to a vehicle on Stan Evans Dr. where a buzzard hit a patrol car windshield, causing damage.
- simple assault; battery; and disrupting public schools where a student struck another in the back of the head at West Jackson Middle School.
- harassing communications on Stephanie Ln. where a woman reported a man continued contacting her after she blocked him.
- financial transaction card theft on Doster Rd. where a woman said her Social Security debit card was stolen.
- death investigation (non-murder) on River Birch Loop where a man was found dead possibly from suicide.
- information on Hwy. 82 S where a juvenile brought a handgun round home from school after getting it from a fellow student. The incident was turned over to the school resource officer for further investigation.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 S where someone reported a man lunged in front of their motorcycle.
- information and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 N where a man was cited during a traffic stop. He reportedly didn't stop immediately and also didn't listen to officers' commands. A female in the vehicle was reportedly verbally aggressive.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hoods Mill Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- information on Mallory Rd. where a man was reportedly having a hallucination.
MAYSVILLE
- warrant service on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested.
- suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where woman reported a man was looking in her window and rose a bike in her yard.
- suspicious activity on Hickory Way where a woman saw a shadow outside her house.
- terroristic threats and acts on Hale Rd. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after threatening to kill his father while holding a Samurai sword replica.
- accident with a deer/animal on Hwy. 82 Spur where a moped struck a deer. The driver was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain on his arm and shoulder.
- dispute on Bob Mann Rd. where two men argued. One of them said the other brandished a gun, but the man denied it and the deputy didn't see any evidence of it in video footage.
- custody dispute on Plainview Rd. where a juvenile was picked up after family members reportedly had a dispute.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist on Ivy Creek Dr. where deputies assisted the Department of Family and Children Services with a child removal.
- information on Hwy. 441 where deputies cited a person for following vehicles too closely.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle pulled into her driveway.
- animal complaint on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman reported an ongoing issue with her neighbor's dogs.
- information on Hawks Ct. where a woman reported a woman had sent her teenage son text messages asking for money.
- dispute on Hawks Ct. where a man and woman had a verbal dispute.
- theft by taking on Antioch Church Rd. where a homeless man said someone gave him a ride and drove off with all his belongings when he got out of the car.
- possessing false identification; driving without a license; insurance violation; and taillight violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on Brooks Dr. where a woman reported a man send threatening text messages.
- dispute on Wages Bridge Rd. where a man reportedly threatened to beat family members and he spit on a juvenile.
- information on J. S. Williamson Ct. where a juvenile found a syringe on the side of the road.
- damage to a vehicle on Shilo Rd. where a man reported a vehicle struck his and didn't stop.
- battery on Hunters Ridge Ln. where multiple people got into an argument and one of them claimed it turned physical.
NORTH JACKSON
- information on N. Fork Dr. where someone smelled a strange odor at a residence.
- mental person on Danny Allen St. where a woman was taken to the hospital following an apparent mental episode.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 where a vehicle drove into a ditch.
- juvenile issue on Station Dr. where a juvenile reportedly threatened to hit a family member.
- theft by taking on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man reported his license plate was missing.
- theft by taking on Pond Fork Church Rd. where a man reported a trailer was stolen.
- suspicious activity on Embry Blvd. where juveniles reportedly cut through the woods and entered houses that are under construction.
- suspicious activity on Village Pkwy. where a man reported two people were disturbing him.
- information on Ridgewood Dr. where someone reported packages with torn mailing labels had been left at his mailbox.
- theft by deception on Emily Forest Way where someone reported a possible rental scam.
- giving false name to officers on Nichols Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after first giving a fake name.
- driving without a license and move over law violation on Hwy. 129 S where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving without a license and failure to stop at a stop sign on McNeal Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a man suspected his neighbors were dealing drugs.
- suspicious activity and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on Hwy. 330 where a man was arrested after someone reported a person was passed out in a vehicle in their driveway. The man reportedly admitted to drinking and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- mental person on Crooked Creek Rd. where a mobile crisis unit was called for a man after an apparent mental episode.
- civil matter on Lake Carolyn Rd. where a woman reported an issue involving an eviction.
- information on Archer Grove School Rd. where a woman thought a sex offender with warrants had been in the area.
- suspicious activity on Windford Smith Rd. where a man knocked on a door and was behaving oddly.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where someone reported a man was walking in the street and shining flashlights into houses.
- information on New Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies were called for an incident from another agency.
- dispute and civil matter on Oak Grove Rd. where a woman banged on a door, wanting to get her belongings.
- noise complaint and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on Commerce Rd. where someone reported loud music coming from a parked vehicle. The driver appeared under the influence and was ultimately arrested for DUI.
- information on Commerce Rd. where deputies gave a man a courtesy ride.
- information and permitting livestock to run at large on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a vehicle struck a cow.
- agency assist on Crooked Creek Rd. where deputies were called for an accident involving a school bus. No one was injured and the wreck was only a "minor rear-end collision."
- information and theft by taking on Oak Grove Rd. where a woman reported she was being abused and said someone took money from her. A man later reported the woman had taken cash from his wallet and fled.
- welfare check on Cane Creek Rd. where officers checked on a woman after her medical alarm went off. She was OK.
- information on New Kings Bridge Rd. where two juveniles were reported missing or lost on a nature trail.
- deposit account fraud at a P.O. Box location where someone reported fraudulent checks.
- theft by taking on Winford Smith Rd. where a man reported someone took his vehicle.
WEST JACKSON
- possession of methamphetamine; warrant service; and possession of Schedule II drugs on Hwy. 332 where a man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies found methamphetamine, a glass pipe, three Hydrocodone pills, suspected LSD and other drug-related items in the vehicle. The man also had warrants. Another woman was also in the vehicle and was cited for a tag light violation.
- information on Pendergrass Rd. where deputies received information on a juvenile.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said another vehicle came into his lane and struck his vehicle.
- possession of Schedule II drugs; possession of drug-related objects; reckless driving; failure to maintain lane; and going inside guard line with weapon, liquor or drugs on Hwy. 60 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier that day. Deputies found meth in the vehicle, along with unknown crushed pills and other drug-related items. Jail staff found additional suspected meth and a bottle containing and unknown liquid and pills during a search.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Peachtree Rd. where a man reported a gate arm damaged his vehicle.
- agency assist on Montvale Dr. where deputies attempted to check on a woman, who they determined was in a hospital in Florida.
- theft by taking on Ridge Way where a man said someone took over $3,000 from his account.
- information on Hwy. 124 where a pharmacy dispensed a controlled medication with an altered label.
- suspicious activity on Morris Creek Dr. where a woman reported a possible scam involving a computer issues.
- animal complaint on Frost Cove where a dog bit an 11-year-old boy, who had to get 10 stitches.
- agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose.
- financial transaction card fraud on Quail Run where a woman reported fraudulent charges were made on her account.
- agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a woman was taken to the hospital after passing out in a parking lot. She had been sick for a few days.
- agency assist on Hwy. 332 where a woman was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose.
- dispute on Hwy. 332 where a man and woman had an argument and the woman left walking.
- damage to a vehicle on Kiley Dr. where a vehicle window was damaged.
- warrant service on Hwy. 53 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- threats on Monroe Ct. where someone reported a juvenile threatened another juvenile on a bus and said they would bring a knife to school to cut them.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on I-85 where a woman said a vehicle entered her lane and struck her vehicle.
- damage to a vehicle on Serenity Ct. where a school bus mirror was damaged after striking a basketball goal.
- Department of Family and Children Services referral and juvenile issue on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a 2-year-old boy was found standing in the road. A woman who was watching him said that he and his two sisters had been asleep and the doors were locked.
- identity fraud on Davenport Rd. where a woman received a statement indicating her tax ID was being used by someone else.
- dispute on Hwy. 53 where two people reported juveniles were on their property.
- possible overdose on Wilbur Dr. where EMS checked on a woman who had taken the wrong medication.
- information on Hwy. 53 where a man fell asleep at a gas pump.
- welfare check on Hancock Ave. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
- welfare check on Pendergrass Rd. where the Department of Family and Children Services was called after a juvenile made statements about being afraid to go home.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where deputies made contact with two people who were sleeping in a vehicle. One of them reportedly had open wounds on the face.
- simple battery-family violence on Leyland Way where two women got into an argument which led to an altercation.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where one vehicle clipped another.
- juvenile issue on Kiley Dr. where a woman reported a juvenile wouldn't listen to her.
- suspicious activity on Old Collins Rd. where a man was found asleep near a pool. He was instructed to leave.
- dispute on New Cut Rd. where two people had an argument and one of them hid when deputies arrived because they thought they had a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.