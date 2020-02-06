A woman at Crossing Place recently claimed a man threatened her with a handgun during an argument at her residence.
She said the man, who is the father of her child, came over to retrieve a magazine for his handgun. She said she asked him to leave, which caused an argument. During the dispute, the man pulled out his gun and reportedly said, “I’ve got something for you.” The woman couldn’t tell Commerce Police Department officers if he pointed the gun at her or just brandished it.
ONE ARRESTED AFTER FIGHT AT COMMERCE HIGH SCHOOL
A female student at Commerce High School was arrested by a Commerce Police Department officer after she assaulted a fellow student during a lunch period.
Estefanie Jizzel Valle, 17, 272 Lakeview Dr., Commerce, was seen on security cameras striking another female student in the face and shoulder area multiple times. The victim said the first punch hit her lip causing it to swell. The officer didn’t notice swelling, but the student did have a bag of ice against her face.
The alleged assault occurred after a dispute between the student and Valle’s boyfriend in a classroom. The student went to the lunchroom where Valle confronted her. Valle is charged with simple battery.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests recently made by the Commerce PD were:
•Joseph Lawrence Chance McClure, 24, 343 Hwy. 326 – driving with a suspended license.
•William Alfredo Flores Campos, 31, 549 Whitehead Rd., Augusta – driving without a license.
•Solomon John Leggett, 41, 2228 Rock Pillar Rd., Carnesville – warrant service.
•Preston Scott Strickland, 25, 194 Poca Rd., Decatur – driving without a license.
•Addie Elizabeth McNeely, 23, 700 Mitchell Bridge Rd., Athens – warrant service.
•Stacy Joseph Reynolds, 46, 284 Crestwood Cir., Commerce – driving with a suspended license.
•Denarius Jewell, 21, 1007 English Oak Ln., Waycross – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Austin Rockwell, 25, 198 Heindel St., Baldwin – warrant service.
•Logan Michael-Scott Williams, 17, 144 Minish Dr., Commerce – possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
•Timothy Chase Miller, 22, 883 Rousey Duncan Rd., Royston – driving with a suspended license.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a car mount and other items were stolen from Tractor Supply Company.
•a woman on Rice St. complained about a man smoking a cigarette on her back porch.
•a man and woman on Ila Rd. said their front door was kicked in, but they did not report any items stolen.
•a catalytic converter from a church van was stolen on Mt. Olive Rd.
•an employee at Dollar General on B. Wilson Rd. reported a shoplifting where a woman placed items into two shoulder bags.
•a dryer at a laundromat on North Elm St. was damaged by a patron.
•a woman on McArthur St. said someone turned on the gas grill on her back porch.
•a vehicle reported stolen in Mesa, Ariz. was found abandoned on Homer St.
•a man on Clayton St. said he paid a man $650 for the ordering and installation of countertops in September 2019 and he is yet to receive the countertop or a refund.
•a woman on South Broad St. said a back window of her vehicle was broken and everything from her backseat was stolen, including a turntable, a tattoo kit and a video game system.
