A woman recently reported someone shot at her vehicle while she was traveling on Athens Hwy. in Arcade.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the Arcade Police Department with the incident, which reportedly occurred on April 6.
The complainant said she was traveling on Athens Hwy. when a black, small sport utility vehicle passed her. The woman said she then passed the vehicle and the driver pulled up beside her.
A passenger reportedly pointed a handgun at the driver's side of the woman's vehicle and fired several shots. Several bullet holes were found on the side of the vehicle.
The complainant said she sped up to get away from the vehicle and called 911.
COMMERCE
- agency assist on Prime Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took a large number of items from Nike.
- civil matter and custody dispute on Ridge Mill Ln. where a juvenile did not want to go to his father's residence.
- aggravated assault-family violence on Edgar Dr. where a man was arrested after a physical altercation with a woman. He reportedly grabbed and pushed her into a wall. He also reportedly grabbed her by the neck at one point. The woman said she kicked him and slapped him to get him to let go of her.
- information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where juveniles were found in a vehicle. They were released to their parents.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Fincher Dr. where a a man with a medical history was found dead.
- aggravated assault-family violence on Jefferson St. where a woman reported a man threatened her and later rammed her vehicle with his.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone found silly-string on two vehicles.
- custody dispute on Honeysuckle Dr. where a woman reported her ex-husband had taken their child from a family member.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where multiple people took approximately 60 items valued at over $1,200 from Bath and Body Works.
JEFFERSON
- information on Tysor Ct. where a woman reported a custody dispute with her ex-husband.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 where two people were arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a single-vehicle wreck.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- dispute on Lake Point Ct. where an estranged couple had an argument.
- animal complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where a dog bit a juvenile, who was later taken to the hospital to get stitches.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on Hunter Rd. where a man was arrested for DUI after running his vehicle into a ditch.
- juvenile issue on Hwy. 82 where a juvenile refused to get in the car.
- agency assist on Winder Hwy. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- information on I. W. Davis Rd. where a woman reported someone violated a no-contact bond, but deputies learned those bond conditions were no longer in effect.
- department of family and children services referral; cruelty to a person 85 years or older; and cruelty to children-first degree on Ebenezer Church Rd. where someone reported "deplorable" conditions at a residence.
- warrant service and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for a warrant after a call about a fight. The man also nearly caused two collisions when deputies were behind his vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd. where someone reported hand prints were found on a window.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported his grandson made an unusual statement.
- welfare check on Jefferson River Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who had hit her head.
- civil matter on Double Bridges Rd. where someone reported people were cutting trees on their property.
- criminal trespass on Trotters Ridge where a man reported two vehicles were keyed.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 S where a woman said someone was outside her residence.
- hit and run on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man reported his vehicle was struck by another vehicle, causing minor damage. The complainant was driving behind inmates who were doing work detail.
- false statements on Stan Evans Dr. where three people reportedly altered documents related to falsifying documents related to their children's school absences.
- battery-family violence on Galilee Church Rd. where a woman reported a man shoved her into a door, threw an object at her which caused a cut on her hand, and hit her with his index finger.
- information on 4-W Farms Rd. where a man reported someone opened an account in his name and purchased a $1,000 phone.
- information on Clover Mill Dr. where a man reported a possible identity theft after receiving two letters.
- theft by taking on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man reported a woman took his Oxycodone.
- theft by taking on Jackson Way where a man learned his daughter had taken medication from a family member's residence.
- civil matter and dispute on Adams Rd. where family members argued over living arrangements.
- possible overdose on Jackson Pkwy. where a man was taken to the hospital after a he was found unresponsive and drooling in the courthouse parking lot. A woman who was with him was also arrested for a warrant.
- identity fraud on Cypress Pl. where a woman reported someone opened an account in her name and she received a bill for $178.
- mental person on Waterworks Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
- dispute on Indian River Dr. where a woman reported juveniles rode their bikes by her yard and harassed her dog.
- dispute on Rock Forge Ln. where a woman reported she and her husband got into an argument and the man reportedly broke a screen door.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Ln. where deputies assisted with a residential fire.
- noise complaint on Woodland Ct. where a man reported his neighbors were doing construction work and running chainsaws late at night.
- dispute on April Ln. where a couple had a verbal dispute.
MAYSVILLE
- civil matter on Hale Rd. where two people argued over a go-kart.
- 911 hang-up on Green Hill Ct. where EMS checked on a man after he appeared to be hallucinating.
- civil matter on Hillside Way where family members argued over a driver's license.
- dispute on Highland Way where a couple had a verbal argument.
- suspicious activity on Hurricane Shoals rd. where a rental vehicle was found parked at Hurricane Shoals Park after the park had closed.
NICHOLSON
- theft by taking on Autumn Dr. where a man reported his lawn mower had been stolen.
- dispute on Memorial Dr. where someone reported family members had a dispute, but the report was unfounded.
- information on Memorial Dr. where a woman reported a man was at a residence, but he wasn't supposed to be there. A resident had invited him there.
- harassing communications on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man reported a woman contacted him despite being told to stop.
- suspicious activity on Broad St. where deputies gave an elderly woman a courtesy ride after she was found asleep in a vehicle.
- dispute on Deer Brook Dr. where a man reported his wife threw his clothes into his truck and tried to kick him out of the house.
- information on Deer Brook Dr. where someone reported a four-wheeler was driving down the road and disturbing the neighborhood.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where deputies gave a man a courtesy ride after he was found walking.
- battery-family violence and dispute on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a couple argued over vehicle repairs and one of them reportedly pushed the other.
- harassing communications on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man reported his girlfriend harassed him.
- possession of methamphetamine; removing or affixing a license plate for purpose of concealing identity of a vehicle; possession of a firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and tail light violation on Hwy. 441 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Methamphetamine was later found in the vehicle, along with a broken glass pipe.
- agency assist on Memorial Dr. where a tractor-trailer wheel was on fire. Fire units put out of the fire.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a woman slept in her vehicle after a long drive.
- dispute on Periwinkle Way where a couple argued over their kids not doing chores and the argument turned physical. The couple had conflicting stories about who started the physical altercation.
- dispute on Main St. where a woman reported she had an argument with her ex-boyfriend when she was moving things from his house. She said the man bit her and damaged a phone and paintings.
- dispute on Marie Ct. where a couple argued and one of them grabbed a kitchen knife and yelled.
- criminal trespass on Wayne Poultry Rd. where two men reported a physical altercation during which one of the men grabbed a knife. The two had conflicting stories about how the incident started. One man was checked by EMS for a small cut on his hand. He was also given a criminal trespass warning.
- information on John B. Brooks Rd. where a woman reported issues with coworkers.
- forgery on Pond Fork Church Rd. where someone cashed a church check that was intended to pay for insurance.
- information on Starbuck Pkwy. where a woman reported another woman harassed her.
- damage to a vehicle on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a driver lost control of a vehicle, causing a wreck.
- information on Old State Rd. where a woman reported her daughter's boyfriend sent messages to her husband.
- dispute on Wayne Poultry rd. where a couple had an argument and a man reportedly broke a phone.
- damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a car was found off the roadway.
- operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate; driving while license is suspended/revoked; and insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He also reportedly failed to stop immediately when officers were attempting the traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman heard knocking noises, but didn't see anything outside.
SOUTH JACKSON
- information on Old Savage Way where officers contacted a woman after her mother reported she hadn't heard from her.
- animal complaint and damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd. where a dog scratched a vehicle.
- lost/found item on Commerce Rd. where a trailer tag was missing.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. where a man knocked on the door of a residence to see if a someone would let him stay there.
- suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man waited on a porch while he was waiting to be picked up.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 330 where a man reported his motorcycle was stolen.
- burglary-second degree on Jefferson Rd. where deputies found doors were open on Southside Church. A crow bar and claw hammer were also found and damage was discovered on a door. Nothing was reported missing.
- information on Winford Smith Rd. where a man said his father sold his truck.
WEST JACKSON
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a truck struck her vehicle when she was turning and the other driver fled the scene. Neither the woman nor a passenger were injured.
•custody dispute on Hwy. 332 where a woman reported her ex-husband refused to return their children to her.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 W where deputies checked on a woman with terminal cancer after a store employee heard the woman say she planned to commit suicide. The woman denied wanting to harm herself and said the complainant misunderstood her comment.
•dispute on Fern Ct. where family members had a verbal dispute and one of them wanted another to move out of the residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Davis St. where two people had conflicting statements about an incident. A woman said a vehicle backed into her, causing damage. But a witness said the woman ran a stop sign, swerved and struck a parked vehicle.
•theft by taking on Lingerfelt Ln. where a man reported a package containing rifle magazines was not delivered to his residence.
•accident with a deer on New Liberty Church Rd. where a deer ran out in the road and a government vehicle struck it.
•burglary on Davis St. where a woman reported someone ransacked her home and drank half of a bottle of alcohol. She suspected it was her ex-boyfriend.
•warrant service and motorist assist on Hwy. 124 where a man was arrested after deputies stopped to assist a motorist.
•overdue motorist on Danbury Ct. where a woman reported she could not get in touch with her husband.
•suspicious activity on Bill Watkins Rd. where a vehicle was sitting in the roadway after its battery died.
•information on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman reported someone tried to open a Visa card in her name.
•criminal damage to property-second degree on New Liberty Church Way where someone broke into a vacant residence and took various items.
•theft by taking on Skelton Rd. where a man reported former tenants of his residence stole his mail.
•custody dispute and threats on Skelton Rd. where a man said someone threatened to be violent if he went to a residence to retrieve his children.
•information on Elias Hayes Rd. where a man noticed saw marks on a lock.
•suspicious activity on Robert Dr. where a woman said a teenage male, who lives at a neighboring residence, is stalking her. She said the male has watched her and taken photos and video of her and her residence. Extra patrol was placed around the woman’s residence, according to the incident report.
•animal complaint on Robert Dr. where a woman said her son was bitten by a neighborhood dog as it entered their home and attacked their two German shepherds. The juvenile said the injury occurred when he attempted to separate the dogs.
•information on South Hampton Circle where a man said he feared that his soon-to-be ex-wife will sell or destroy his property at their home.
