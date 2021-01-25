On Friday, January 15, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Interstate 85 in Commerce to a battery report.
A woman reported a car occupied by two people was driving aggressively and came too close behind her vehicle as they traveled along I-85 and the vehicle passed her several times on the shoulder of the road.
The complainant said the aggressive driving continued for approximately 10 miles before the other vehicle got in front of her car and stopped in the middle of the roadway, blocking her lane of travel.
She said the male exited the vehicle and hit her 16-year-old son, who was sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle, in the face.
The complainant said she exited her vehicle and attempted to take a picture of the Maryland drive-out tag on the other vehicle, but the man slapped her phone out of her hands. She said the man then pushed her against her car before he got back in his car and left the scene.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•battery at a Shankle Rd., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•assist medical unit on Ila Rd., Commerce, where a female was reportedly having a seizure.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at the Commerce Police Department, North Elm St., Commerce.
•abandoned vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•abandoned vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•assist the Commerce Police Department officers at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had pulled a gun on her during a dispute.
•dispute at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence, between a man and his roommate.
•harassing communications at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported receiving a voice mail from someone she had told several times not to contact her.
•harassing communications at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported receiving a message through social media from someone she had told to stop contacting her.
•recovered stolen property on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a vehicle reported stolen out of Virginia was found with extensive rear-end damage.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 at the Banks County line, Commerce, where a female with valid warrants was picked up from a Banks County deputy.
•suspicious activity/extra patrol at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a vehicle was located near the rear entrance at Nike.
•burglary at Nike, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the glass front door had been broken out to gain entry into the store.
•financial transaction card fraud at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported several fraudulent transactions on her debit card account that she believed were made by her granddaughter.
•simple battery, theft by shoplifting and simple assault at Polo Ralph Lauren, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a store manager reported a theft and an assault by two females.
•information at a Fincher Dr., Commerce, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 441 at White Hill School Rd., Commerce, where a man was transported to the Jackson County Jail.
•reckless driving on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a man reported the driver of a tractor-trailer acted like he was going to rear-end him and run him off the road.
•assist the Commerce Police Department at a Cotton St., Commerce, residence, where an investigation was being conducted.
•suspicious activity at Nike, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a vehicle was parked at 12:11 a.m.
•theft by deception, forgery and identity fraud at Banks Crossing Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was reported stolen by a man who took it for a test drive and hadn’t returned it at the set time.
•civil matter at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Comprehensive High School gym, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an open door was found.
•warrant service on Jefferson Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Georgia State Patrol with an accident on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a man was walking along the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Ila Rd., Commerce, where a man reportedly hanging off a semi-truck jumped off the truck while it was in motion and entered the wood line.
•assist motorist who had a flat tire on Hwy. 441 at White Hill School Rd., Commerce.
•assist motorist with a broken-down vehicle on Hwy. 441, Commerce.
•theft by taking at a Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a four-wheeler was reported stolen from the yard.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where a truck and flatbed trailer were parked.
•suspicious activity at Vulcan Co. quarry on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where several vehicles were inside the property and they were not supposed to be there.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a rear-end collision was reported.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a friend of hers stole her bank card number and took $1,098 out of her bank account.
•animal complaint on Davis Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was reported in the roadway.
•assist medical unit at a Lake Vista Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile had attempted suicide.
•theft by taking at a Hunters Run, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her son-in-law had taken her laptop computer without her permission.
•assist Jefferson Police Department on Lakeside Ct., Jefferson, where an extremely loud alarm was going off.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her husband’s wallet had been lost/stolen.
•damage to a vehicle at a Mulberry River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he backed into his sister’s vehicle in the driveway.
•assist the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office with a chase on Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to property on Old Forge Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported his mailbox had been damaged.
•abandoned vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•dispute at a Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•simple battery at a Duncans Mill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•civil matter at a Hunters Run, Jefferson, residence, where there was dispute over a truck.
•assist medical unit at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a possible overdose was reported.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a woman reported striking a piece of wood causing the left front tire to go flat.
•dispute at a Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a man and woman.
•battery at an Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
•suspicious activity at a DeLePerriere Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported that the occupants of a blue BMW came and banged on his door and then ran and got into the vehicle and left. The complainant stated he followed the car to Gum Springs Elementary School and then left and returned home.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a vehicle was observed in the parking lot at 1:47 a.m. with the passenger side door open and a male slumped over in the driver’s seat.
•suspicious activity at an Overlook Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a vehicle was found with the rear hatch door wide open.
•burglary at a Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had entered her son’s residence by way of the back door with no forced entry while he was asleep and took a pair of shoes.
•information on Redstone Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported finding a Georgia license plate.
•information at a Trotters Ridge, Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported.
•juvenile issue on Rambler Inn Rd. at Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a 7-9 year old juvenile female in pajamas were reported walking on Rambler Inn Rd.
•civil matter at a MLK Jr. Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his mother was withholding his money.
•dispute on Dry Pond Rd. at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her ex-husband.
•possession of methamphetamine, driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and taillight violation on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a red light was seen in the woods.
•suspicious activity on Dry Pond Rd. at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a car had reportedly driven the wrong way on the exit ramp.
•suspicious activity on Dry Pond Rd. at Horace Head Rd., Jefferson, where a man was walking on the roadway carrying a backpack and pulling a rolling luggage bag.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 North at New Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Windy Hill Rd. at Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson, where cattle was reported to be in the roadway.
•information at a Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 North at Academy Church Rd., Jefferson.
•warrant service at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 11 at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a vehicle was broken down.
•suspicious activity on Birch Ct. at Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, where someone was reportedly shooting guns.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•civil matter at a Swann Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•civil matter at a South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Bell Wood Rd., Jefferson, residence, between neighbors.
•suspicious activity at an Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a truck was sitting in the road.
•juvenile issue at a Stillwater Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service at a Hightower Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•identity fraud at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had used her name to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine at a medical facility in Marietta.
•warrant service at a Hightower Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man she had been talking to on Facebook showed up at her house.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers with an accident on Hwy. 11/129 at Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where the driver ran off the shoulder of the road.
•dispute at a Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported the property managers for the trailer park were harassing anyone that comes to see them.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a woman reported a bag came off a truck in front of her and impacted the windshield on her vehicle causing some damage.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was broken down.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. at Bonnie Valentine Way, Pendergrass, where a man reported another driver struck his vehicle on the right-side bumper area as they were attempting to pass him in a turning lane.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr. Jefferson.
•damage to property on Ford Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the driver of a delivery truck ran over several of his yard lights.
•accident with a deer on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 124 West at Millstone Trl., Jefferson.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where someone had unlawfully obtained a JEMC check made out to a business and cashed it for their own personal gain.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where seven fraudulent checks, made out to the same individual, that contained JEMC’s routing and account numbers were returned by the bank.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana on Lyle Rd., Maysville, where a running vehicle was stuck in the mud inside the gate to a field and a man was in the driver’s seat asleep.
•dispute at a Highland Way, Maysville, residence, between a man and his wife.
•suspicious activity on Donahoo Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported she was told a truck was parked on the property by the chicken houses and no one was supposed to be there.
•trafficking in methamphetamine, loitering or prowling and trafficking in heroin at Short Stop, Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a vehicle was observed parked at the closed business at 2:15 a.m.
•criminal trespass at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a flatbed The Home Depot truck occupied by a male and female were parked in her driveway attempting to steal her utility trailer.
•aggravated assault – FVA at a Sagefield Cir., Maysville, residence, where a dispute was reported involving two juveniles was reported.
•warrant service and motorist assist on Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, where a vehicle that was missing a tire was in the roadway.
•dispute at a Beacon Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man reported his neighbors had loud mufflers on their truck and they run them at all times of the day and night.
•suspicious activity at a Second St., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported she believed a flashlight was being shined on her house.
•suspicious activity at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported seeing a man walking around her property.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle at a Bob Mann Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported someone had stolen her handgun from her vehicle.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•dispute at a Fountain Dr., Gillsville, residence, between a man and his girlfriend.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•juvenile issue at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported finding her 14-year-old son smoking cigars.
•assist Cleveland Police Department at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a missing juvenile’s cell phone had “pinged.”
•information on Hwy. 441 at Jennings Ln., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where gunshots were reported.
•dispute at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Nicholson, residence, between a man and his father.
•dispute at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence, between a man and his wife.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where the driver had hit a curb damaging the rear passenger tire on his vehicle.
•dispute at a Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•suspicious activity at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she observed someone attempting to steal her purple 1981 Chevrolet El Camino from her residence.
•animal complaint on Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, were some cows were out of the pasture.
•burglary at a Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported firearms missing from the residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Line Creek Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported he ran off the road to avoid a deer and the side of his vehicle hit a tree.
•civil matter at a Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her granddaughter had people over at their house that she did not want there.
•damage to property on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a truck moving a house had damaged a mailbox.
•suspicious activity at a Hwy. 441, Nicholson, daycare, where a door was found open.
•suspicious activity at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported seeing someone in her front yard.
•assist motorist on Brockton Rd., Nicholson, where a tractor-trailer was broken down in the roadway.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•information at a Sealy Pl., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported a horse had used the bathroom in his yard.
•assist medical unit at a Hidden Trl., Pendergrass, residence, where an 86-year-old man was found not breathing.
•suspicious activity at a Creekside Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported the driver of a vehicle followed her up her driveway after they pulled out in front of her and she honked her horn at them.
•information at an Independence Ave., Pendergrass, residence, due to a noise complaint.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•damage to property at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported a tractor-trailer driver had driven over his water meter causing damage which caused the man not to have running water at his residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper and medical unit on Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass, where a hear-on collision was reported.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Serenity Ct., Pendergrass, residence, where a female was found deceased.
•agency assist at a Main St., Talmo, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass.
•dispute at an Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•juvenile issue at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•civil matter at a Martin Rd., Talmo, residence, where a dispute was reported between a landlord and a tenant.
•dispute and warrant service at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a fight was reported.
•information at a Main St., Talmo, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•dispute at an A.J. Irvin Rd., Talmo, residence, between a woman and fiancé.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•warrant service, duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely on Brock Rd. at Harris Hills Dr., Jefferson, where one driver had rear-ended another driver and didn’t stop.
•civil matter at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported a truck pulled onto her property and got stuck.
•welfare check at a Rosewood Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported receiving information from her friend that was going to hurt herself.
•mental person at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity on Fuller Rd., Athens, where gunshots were reported.
•theft by taking and entering an automobile at a Commerce Rd., Athens, location, where a man reported, for the second time, someone had opened the bin on a work truck by unlocking it with the keys that were left in the truck and took some tools.
•civil matter at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a dispute was reported.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 330, Bogart, where a driver ran out of gas.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•theft by taking at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a 6x10 enclosed trailer had been stolen.
•information at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, location, where a man reported his fence had been damaged by a load of hay that fell off a truck.
•damage to property on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where mailbox was damaged by a house being moved down the road.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 330, Bogart, where. Aman was standing near the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an accident on Hwy. 330, Bogart.
•theft by taking on Commerce Rd., Athens.
•criminal trespass and theft by taking on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported someone had opened two fire extinguishers on a utility work truck. He said a trail camera on the truck captured a vehicle parked directly behind the utility trucks.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where a man and woman had an argument.
•damage to property on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported wires had been cut on her vehicle.
•civil matter on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman reported an item she purchased didn't meet her expectations and the company refused to refund the price.
•damage to a vehicle on Wehunt Rd. where debris damaged a vehicle's windshield.
•animal complaint on Joshua Way where someone reported a dog was barking constantly.
•information on Brighton Park Cir. where someone reported vehicles were drag-racing.
•theft by taking on Kiley Dr. where a man reported his deceased wife's phone and wedding ring were missing.
•animal complaint on Evergreen Ct. where someone reported an aggressive dog.
•information on Elias Hayes Rd. where a man reported a property line dispute.
•information on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman thought she left a purse in a business that was closed.
•aggravated cruelty to animals on Walnut Rd. where a man found his dog had been shot multiple times.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was parked on the roadway.
•damage to a vehicle on Chatuge Dr. where a man reported his trailer was side-swiped and later struck.
•suspicious activity on McEver Ln. where a woman reported a man came to the door and requested she send a message to a family member and also made threats.
•animal complaint on Joshua Way where someone reported dogs were left out all day and night.
•dispute on Otter Ln. where neighbors had a dispute and one of them said they were going to cut down their property line trees to show a clear view of his Confederate flag.
•dispute on White St. where a man and woman argued and the woman left.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man walked down the road after his motorcycle broke down.
•suspicious activity; license restriction violation; no license on person; speeding; and taillight violation. Officers stopped a vehicle that was speeding and had a taillight out. The driver didn't have his license on him and wasn't allowed to drive after midnight (per the license restrictions). Officers contacted his parents.
•terroristic threats and acts on Ward Rd. where a woman said a man took a "hit" out on her.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle struck pine straw and the driver lost control of the vehicle. No injuries were reported in this single-vehicle wreck.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle broke down, so a driver moved it to a driveway.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a cow in the roadway.
•harassing communications and suicide threats on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman reported a man texted him, threatening to kill herself on his doorstep. She also reportedly sent pictures of cuts on her body. Officers attempted a welfare check on the woman, but weren't able to make contact.
•information on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported her brother was missing and she received a call from a Canada number demanding $7,000 in ransom.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where a woman and her mother-in-law had a dispute.
