A woman was recently injured after a vehicle ran over her foot in Maysville.
The incident was reported on Silver Dollar Rd. on Oct. 8. According to the report, the woman had gone to a friends house and two men were there. An argument ensued because the complainant was upset about being left alone with one of the men. That argument turned physical.
The woman then left the residence on foot and walked to the top of the driveway to wait for a ride. She said she laid down on her bag and covered up with a blanket.
The two men left and one of them reportedly ran over her foot and ankle. She was also struck on the side of her body while she was trying to roll out of the way.
Deputies said the woman's left foot had minor injuries, but she had serious road rash on her side.
Other recent incidents reported across Jackson County included:
COMMERCE
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman reported a mirror fell off a tractor-trailer and damaged her vehicle.
- fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a man reported someone had cashed approximately 14 checks from someone's account.
- writ of possession on Commerce-Neese Rd. during which deputies discovered poor living conditions and planned to make a referral to Adult Protective Services.
- damage to a vehicle on Hampton Creek Rd. where a man's vehicle ran off the road and into a creek bed.
- agency assist on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where deputies assisted with a med call. A man was taken to Piedmont Regional Medical Center.
- dispute on Commerce-Neese Rd. where a woman said her landlord bothered and threatened her and her husband while they were retrieving belongings.
- damage to a vehicle on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man's hand was injured after his motorcycle slid on gravel and he laid the motorcycle down. He was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
- civil matter on Commerce-Neese Rd. where a landlord and tenants argued over property removal.
- theft by taking on B. Wilson Rd. where a man said someone stole his debit card.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where two women took merchandise from a store.
- threats on B. Wilson Rd. where a man reported another man said he was going to come to a residence. The man's daughter lives at the residence, but he wasn't allowed contact with her.
- suspicious activity on Pine Cove Trail where someone reported hearing a person yelling and throwing things. A woman at the residence was having trouble getting her son to go to bed.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Swain Rd. where a man with a medical condition was found deceased.
- missing person on Hwy. 82 N where a woman reported her son was missing. He was later found in Banks County and returned to his family.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on B. Wilson Rd. where a man said he and his girlfriend got into an argument and she drove her vehicle into his truck before leaving.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone made a complaint on a student.
- deposit account fraud/bad checks on Homer Rd. where a woman reported someone paid her business with bad checks.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tangler Blvd. where two people stole 16 pairs of sunglasses valued at $3,000.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man took merchandise from a store.
- information on Woods Bridge Rd. where deputies were called for a two-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman took hoodies and sweatpants from a store.
- suspicious activity on Apple Valley Rd. where a woman said she saw three people at her residence and they fled into the woods.
- welfare check on B. Wilson Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
- harassing communications on B. Wilson Rd. where a man reported a woman he had been dating wouldn't stop texting/calling him. He said she also tried to run him off the roadway and struck his vehicle head-on.
- agency assist on I-85 N where deputies assisted with a two-vehicle wreck.
- juvenile issue on Mt. Olive Way where a juvenile ran away and was found at a Banks Crossing restaurant.
- welfare check on Brenda Dr. where deputies attempted to check on someone, but weren't able to make contact.
- civil matter on Swain Rd. where someone reported a family member had taken items from a property.
- dispute on Ila Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- deposit account fraud on Fair Oaks Ct. where a man said someone made over $2,000 worth of purchases on his account.
- dispute on Williamson Ln. where multiple people had an argument. One of them claimed someone had hit them, but there were conflicting stories.
JEFFERSON
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman made a walk-in report about a possible stolen vehicle. She had let a family member use the vehicle.
- suspicious activity on McCree Rd. where a man reported an increase in suspicious activity at a property.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a student had suspected marijuana on school grounds.
- suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a couple and three small children held up signs asking for money.
- runaway juvenile on Jackson Way where a juvenile didn't get on the school bus. They were found at the Empower Center and turned over to a family member.
- theft by taking and warrant service on Swann Cir. where a woman reported another woman came into her house uninvited and she noticed her wallet was missing after the woman left. The woman said she had taken it by accident and was arrested for a warrant.
- information on Dry Pond Rd. where a man reported he'd been in a motorcycle wreck after a vehicle pulled out in front of him. He later learned the other driver didn't have insurance.
- civil matter on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man paid another man for hogs and goats, but the man never delivered the animals and refused to pay back the money.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where woman lost control of her vehicle, which ran through a yard and into a ditch.
- dispute and warrant service on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after a dispute while she was moving items from a residence.
- theft by taking on McClure Industrial Dr. where a man reportedly took power tools from a business.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where a woman reported a bus struck her side mirror.
- warrant service on Potters House Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported he was causing problems.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a woman lost control of a vehicle, which ran into a ditch and flipped twice. She was not injured.
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a woman found her vehicle which had been missing. The woman's son was also on the scene and reportedly refused to give her the car keys, but agreed to do so when deputies arrived.
- agency assist on Jefferson River Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly hitting another vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Lake Vista Dr. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle. The occupants said they were painting at a residence. Officers also found a baggie containing methamphetamine residue inside their vehicle.
- agency assist on Jett Roberts Rd. where a man was arrested after firing a shotgun. The pellets reportedly hit the roof of a building and cars that were in a parking lot for a wedding.
- animal complaint on Sandy Lane Ct. where a man said his neighbor's dog kept coming on his property and urinating on his motorcycle.
- agency assist on I-85 S where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a motor-vehicle wreck with injuries.
- theft by taking on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported a firearm was stolen.
- suspicious activity on Riley Rd. where a woman fell asleep in a vehicle that was partially in the roadway.
- battery and cruelty to children-third degree on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man and woman had a dispute which turned physical. The woman said the man grabbed her and yanked part of her hair out during the altercation.
- violation of a court order on Johnson Mill Rd. where a woman reported a violation of a temporary violence order.
- agency assist on Jefferson River Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with an accident with injuries. A juvenile driver was checked by EMS, but was not transported.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Lewis Roberts Rd. where a woman was found deceased during a welfare check.
- warrant service and motorist assist on Hwy. 11 where a man was arrested for a warrant after deputies made contact with a vehicle that was seen sitting in the middle of the road.
- theft by taking on River Birch Loop where a man said someone took his license plate.
- damage to property on Bennett Cemetery Rd. where a vehicle damaged a fence.
- suspicious activity on Molly Dr. where a woman reported someone dropped off candy and roses at her residence. Someone had previously come to her residence attempting to sell her pine straw and she wasn't sure if the two incidents were related.
- identity fraud on Brockton Loop where someone registered a car in a woman's name.
- battery on Traditions Way where a man said a coworker punched him in the head during an argument.
- damage to a vehicle on Fowler Dr. where a vehicle was damaged after striking a curb.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a med unit transported a man for a mental health evaluation.
- criminal trespass on Riley Rd. where a woman said chairs and blankets were left on her property.
- dispute on Stan Evans Dr. where someone wanted advice on dealing with a dispute between family members.
- harassing communications on Trotters Ridge where a man reported someone on social media asked for money.
- information on Cotton Gin Row where a woman said her phone was taken and "pinged" to a Jefferson location.
- criminal interference with government property on Stan Evans Dr. No additional information was provided.
- information on Olde Jackson Terrace where a man reported juveniles had vandalized a neighborhood sign, taken signs from yards and littered.
- verbal dispute on Hogans Mill Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman took the man's phone.
MAYSVILLE
- simple assault-family violence on Fountain Dr. (Gillsville) where a man was arrested after getting close to a juvenile in a threatening manner and saying he would "knock (the juvenile) out."
- theft by taking on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a woman said someone stole wheels and a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
- damage to a vehicle on Plainview Rd. where deputies assisted with a vehicle fire. Plainview Fire crews had put the fire out.
- battery/simple battery-family violence; interference with calls for emergency assistance; and cruelty to children-third degree on Dixon Bridge Rd. where a man was arrested after a physical altercation with a woman. The woman said the man grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into the floor multiple times and twisted her neck. He was reportedly trying to get her phone. The man continued to push the woman down, until she realized she could no longer lift her head. A med unit was called to check on the woman. A juvenile was present during the incident.
- custody dispute on Pleasant Ct. where two people had a dispute over dropping children off.
- information on Old Miller Rd. where someone reported an issue involving an eviction.
- aggravated assault-family violence where a man said a family member struck him multiple times in the head with a metal crutch. The suspect was not located. EMS was called for the injured man, who was bleeding from the head.
- suspicious activity on Old Miller Rd. where a woman was upset when her husband came home, so she went to another location.
- welfare check on Holly Springs Rd. where deputies attempted to check on a man. He had been taken to the hospital.
- mental person on Hale Rd. where deputies were called by a man who reported threats, but wasn't making sense.
- information on Old Miller Rd. where a woman wanted an officer to search the property for narcotics after she evicted tenants.
- criminal trespass on Thurston Williams Rd. where a man was arrested after a domestic dispute. A woman said the man broke windows at the residence.
NICHOLSON
- aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct on OKelley Rd. where a woman was arrested after she had an argument with a man about a refrigerator drawer being broken. The woman reportedly grabbed a firearm, pointed it in the air and fired a shot. The man said the woman had initially pointed the gun at him and he pushed her arm away so it was pointing toward the ceiling. The woman said the man grabbed her by the hair and got physical with her after firing the shot.
- damage to property on Lakeview Dr. where a 18-wheeler struck a Windstream pole.
- civil matter on Cedar Dr. where a man said his neighbor cut down a tree and it damaged his fence.
- theft by taking and warrant service on Line Creek Rd. where a man said a friend took the car battery from his vehicle. The two got into an argument and the man said the friend threw a speaker at him, striking him on the side of his face. The complainant was ultimately arrested for a warrant.
- damage to a vehicle on Lakeview Dr. where a woman struck a tree while backing up.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Deerbrooke Dr. where a man with an extensive medical history was found deceased.
- information on Cedar Dr. where a man thought someone took a box of silver coins.
- criminal trespass on Lakeview Dr. where a woman said a family member showed up uninvited and unwelcome.
- suspicious activity on Kesler Rd. where a woman reported a man was on her property and he fled when she went outside.
- information on Line Creek Rd. where a man reported a woman took his vehicle and wouldn't return it.
- theft by taking on Swain Rd. where a woman said someone stole an air compressor and possibly a bow.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted with a tractor-trailer vs. school bus accident. No injuries were reported.
- civil matter on Jarrett Rd. where a woman requested extra patrol at a residence.
NORTH JACKSON
- harassing communications on Lanier Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had sent text messages to people, trying to start problems.
- driving without a license and obedience to a traffic control device violation on Hwy. 60 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after running a stop sign.
- civil matter on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a woman said she paid a man a down payment for a trailer house, but later learned he wasn't the owner. the man agreed to pay the money back at a later date.
- private property accident on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. Ext. where someone reported a motor vehicle accident.
- suspicious activity on Pendley Rd. where a man reportedly refused to leave a property.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man was fired and given a criminal trespass warning after he brought marijuana to work.
- burglary-second degree on Wayne Poultry Rd. where someone broke into a power plant and took multiple hand tools.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 N where a man's vehicle ran off the road and struck a guard rail and a road sign.
- dispute on A.J. Irvin Rd. where two people had a verbal argument.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a woman heard voices screaming and hooting. Deputies didn't find anyone in the area.
- theft by taking on Fairview Rd. where vehicle parts were missing and a car window was broken.
- damage to a vehicle on John B. Brooks Rd. where a woman noticed damage to her vehicle when she left work.
- obstruction of officers; driving without a license; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol; fleeing or eluding a police officer; and failure to stop at a stop sign on Holly Springs Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly almost collided with another vehicle and forced the deputy to slam on their brakes and swerve to avoid getting hit. The man fled, but wrecked. He told officers he drank five beers.
- juvenile issue on Pond Fork Church Rd. where deputies opened a locked door after two juveniles locked themselves in.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity and mental person on Nowhere Rd. where someone reported a possible assault.
- warrant service on Jefferson Rd. where deputies retrieved a woman who had a warrant.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree on Ryan Rd. where a man was arrested after an argument with a family member over drinking. The man reportedly struck the family member in the face and a fight ensued. A woman's hand was cut while trying to intervene. Two juveniles were present during the incident.
- mental person on Nowhere Ln. deputies where someone called 911. A woman on the scene thought her son had called and said he suffers from mental health issues.
- agency assist on J. T. Elrod Ave. where a vehicle got stuck on the railroad tracks.
- mental person on Nowhere Ln. where a mobile crisis unit asked deputies to do a welfare check on a man who was reportedly hearing voices. The man denied wanting to harm himself or anyone else.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Jefferson River Rd. where a delivery van got stuck under a carport.
- criminal damage to property on Marie Ct. where a woman said a man damaged her phone after a dispute.
- information on Jefferson Rd. where someone reported seeing a comment on social media about an event, which said "going to go out with a bang." There was a firearm emoji next to the caption. Extra patrol was requested.
- criminal damage to property-first degree on Marie Ct. where a woman reported a man broke a window.
- theft by taking on Old Commerce Rd. where a man reported someone stole a trailer.
- theft by taking on Wages Bridges Rd. where a man said firearms and cash were taken from his vehicle.
- warrant service; giving false name to officers; and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 N where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. She initially gave officers a false name.
- damage to a vehicle and driving without a license on Savage Rd. (Bogart) where a man was arrested after a motorcycle accident.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where someone reported teenagers were walking around with headlamps and shouting for help. The teens said they were "playing around."
WEST JACKSON
•agency assist on Ward Rd. to a two-vehicle collision with injuries. Both drivers were reportedly transferred to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for treatment.
dispute on Evergreen Ct. where a man was reportedly drunk and got into a shoving match with his father.
•theft on Bent Water Way where roofing shingles from a new home site were reportedly taken.
•damage to property on I-85 where a man said he lost control of his vehicle while trying to swerve around a construction cone left in the roadway and hit a concrete wall. The crash reportedly caused “disabling damage” to the vehicle, according to the incident report. The report noted cones in the roadway, “but not enough to obstruct.”
•simple battery on Freedom Pkwy. where a man reportedly punched another man over a traffic incident. The man reportedly told the other man to learn how to drive, reached into his vehicle and struck him in the mouth. Multiple people reportedly witnessed the incident, but provided no video footage that could be used as evidence.
•dispute on Fern Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend grabber her hair, pushed her down a set of stairs and then struck the left side of her face with his hand. The woman reportedly had a slight abrasion on her elbow and her left little finger and had redness on her left ear. Her boyfriend told a deputy that the woman slipped on one of the stairs, causing her to fall. A witness corroborated the boyfriend’s account and showed a text where the woman apologized for the incident.
•criminal trespass on Morris Creek Dr. where a woman said her boyfriend threw items around their house and cursed at her. Her boyfriend, however, said she threw the items and started the argument after drinking all day.
•theft on Maple Walk where a man said a portable air compressor, generator, socket set, two nail guns, saw, shop vacuum and compressor hose were stolen from his home.
•battery on Robert Dr. where a woman said her husband’s mistress came onto her property and punched her following a dispute on social media.
•information on Caldwell Ln. where a woman said her ex-husband has been coming to her property and dropping off random items despite being told not to do so.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 to an accident with reported injuries. A driver was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, according to the incident report.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said the driver of a truck with an 18-foot trailer sped past him and hit the side of the truck while the two vehicles traveled south on the interstate. The man’s vehicle reportedly sustained damage to the passenger mirror and passenger side fender. The man said he tried to gain the driver’s attention to stop but he sped away instead.
•harassing communications on Addison Ln. where a woman, who’d moved from California, said she’s received text messages and phone calls from her ex-husband and a notebook in the mail saying “you have f—- up now b——.”
•agency assist on Chester Way for a medical call to a non-responsive child. The child possibly had a seizure but was alert when emergency medical services (EMS) arrived, according to an EMS official. The child was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•disorderly conduct on Ridge Way where a woman said her daughter was disrespectful to her and the two got into a verbal dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.