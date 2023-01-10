A woman reported seeing a derogatory word for a female painted on a fence that faces her Whitney Trace home.
She told the Jackson County Sheriff’s office that the word was written on a fence owned by her neighbors, with whom she has had past disputes.
The woman said she recently argued with these neighbors about her dog. She also said these neighbors throw trash onto the property line and take videos and photographs of her each time she goes outside.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- simple battery-family violence on Stark St. where two people had a dispute and there were conflicting stories about it turning physical.
- theft by taking on I-85 S where a man reported a vehicle tag was missing.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane on I-85 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where deputies retrieved a woman who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- dispute on Dennis Dr. where a woman said a family member wouldn't give her the keys to a vehicle.
- dispute on Pine Forest Way where friends argued over $100.
- damage to property on Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd. where a vehicle drove into a ditch.
- information on Waterworks Rd. where a man reported a tree fell on a fence and a pregnant cow got out.
- harassing communications on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend harassed her.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where a vehicle was damaged after striking debris.
- dispute on Williamson Ln. where multiple people argued and one of them felt threatened.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a nurse found pills on the floor.
- hit and run on I-85 where a man reported another vehicle clipped his side mirror and the other driver left the scene.
- dispute on Mt. Olive Rd. where a man and woman had an argument.
- damage to a vehicle on Sheep Pasture Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after crashing into trees. The driver said they swerved to avoid a deer.
- damage to a vehicle on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a vehicle was damaged after striking a pothole.
- dispute on Richmond Way where a man and woman argued.
- information on Berea Rd. where a man reported identity theft.
- suspicious activity on Williamson Ln. where deputies stood by while someone picked up medication. A man on the scene also reported money was taken.
JEFFERSON
- dispute on Trotters Ct. where two people had a verbal argument and there were conflicting stories about the dispute turning physical.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Kendall Creek Dr. where a woman with an extensive medical history was found deceased.
- suspicious activity on Indian River Dr. where someone reported two juveniles were walking in the neighborhood.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where a woman reported another driver threw something out of a vehicle and she ran over it, causing damage to her vehicle.
- information on April Ln. where a woman reported her ex-husband harassed her.
- juvenile issue on Stan Evans Dr. where three juveniles left a residence while their parents slept.
- welfare check on Delaperriere Loop where deputies checked on a juvenile, who was OK.
- information on Oak Park Dr. where a man was reported deceased during a call about cardiac arrest.
- dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after a woman reported a domestic dispute at a residence.
- dispute on Ivey St. where a juvenile reported a dispute with a family member.
- damage to property on Hwy. 82 where a woman said someone damaged her trash can.
- dispute on Bill Wright Rd. where family members had an argument.
- driving without a license and insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- disorderly conduct; public drunkenness; and public indecency on Hwy. 15 where a man was arrested after reported getting a bottle of alcohol from a dumpster and drinking outside a store. He also reportedly yelled and cursed at someone and exposed himself. The man was given a criminal trespass warning from the store.
- damage to property on Doster Rd. where a man reported a vehicle damaged landscaping and concrete retainers.
- suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said someone was knocking on her door, trying to get in.
- information on Sandy Lane Ct. where deputies were called for a welfare check on a student who had missed school.
- harassing communications on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported bullying at a school.
- theft by taking on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a man reported a firearm was missing.
- lost/found item on Toy Wright Rd. where a man reported a missing tire.
- operating a motor vehicle without registration/license plate on Winder Hwy. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man reported people were trying to get into his shop.
- dispute and warrant service on County Farm Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a dispute with a woman.
- internal investigation on Stan Evans Dr. where a man made a complaint about jail staff.
- damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. where one person was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton after a single-vehicle wreck.
- theft by taking on Hunter Ct. where a woman reported jewelry was taken.
- theft by taking on Cedar Grove Church Rd. (Winder) where a woman reported a vehicle was missing.
- agency assist on Ebenezer Church Rd. where deputies stood by while code enforcement issued citations.
- damage to a vehicle on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after striking a concrete column.
- damage to a vehicle on Stan Evans Dr. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- civil matter on Old Pendergrass Rd. where people argued over money.
- suspicious activity on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a woman thought someone was in her home.
- information on Rachel View Ct. where a woman reported identity fraud.
MAYSVILLE
- agency assist on Silver Dollar Rd. where a woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after possibly taking a drug.
- agency assist and damage to property on Old Miller Rd. where a man reported a dog killed $18,000 worth of livestock.
- terroristic threats and acts on Red Oak Rd. where multiple people had an argument while someone was looking for their dog. There were conflicting stories about someone threatening to shoot another.
- theft by taking on Tom Yarbrough Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle was missing.
- simple battery against a person 65 years or older-family violence on Horse Shoe Bend where a man pushed a woman during an argument.
NICHOLSON
- death investigation (non-murder) on Sanford Rd. where a woman with a medical history was found deceased.
- theft by taking on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man reported a chainsaw and trimmer were stolen.
- dispute on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was upset after a tea kettle woke him up. A woman said the man waved a knife around and held it to his neck, which the man denied.
- suicide threats on Quail Ridge Rd. where EMS checked on a man after someone said he'd taken pills and threatened himself with a knife. The man was OK and denied wanting to harm himself.
- suspicious activity on McRee Rd. where a man reported people came onto his property and shot deer after dark.
- dispute on Cabin Creek Dr. where people argued over a living arrangement.
- lost or stolen tag on Ivy Creek Dr.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle was damaged after striking a curb.
- suspicious activity on Woodpecker Ln. where a man reported seeing people on his property.
- information on Quail Ridge Dr. where deputies stood by while a crisis center employee interviewed a juvenile.
- simple assault; battery; and false imprisonment on Ivy Creek where a man was arrested after reportedly striking a woman and threatening her with a gun. Deputies also found a child's drawing on the scene, which had bullet holes through a drawing of the "mommy."
- dispute on Ivy Creek Dr. where family members had an argument.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
NORTH JACKSON
- private property accident report on Logistics Ln. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- agency assist and battery/simple battery-family violence on Walnut Grove Way where a woman said she and a man had argued and the man struck her multiple times after she tried to stop him from leaving. The woman spoke to deputies from the hospital.
- cruelty to children and battery/simple battery-family violence on Hwy. 129 where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly pushed and hit the woman.
- dispute on Brumbalow Rd. where a woman said a delivery driver yelled at her son after delivering food to the wrong address.
- damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man reported he side-swiped a power pole.
- information on Glenn Abby Ln. where a woman received toll fines connected to a car tag she had traded.
- suspicious activity on Bill Wright Rd. where a man saw someone in a friend's vehicle. The friend had left the vehicle in the yard after having issues with the car.
- damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after running off the road.
- information on Main St. where a deputy rolled into a vehicle that was stopped. No injuries were reported.
- dispute on Hwy. 334 where a man and woman argued.
- agency assist on Glenn Gee Rd. where deputies assisted with a man who had a warrant.
- welfare check on Kimberly Ln. where deputies checked on a juvenile, who was OK.
- dispute on Brothers Rd. where family members argued over food.
SOUTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Jefferson Rd. where two people had a dispute over payment for work.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a man was seen at a gate. He said was employed as security at the property.
- information on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a woman with a mental health history thought someone was in her residence.
- suspicious activity on Nowhere Rd. where a man said someone dumped trash on his property.
- information on Wheelis Rd. where a woman reported missing packages.
- agency assist on Lake Carolyn Rd. where EMS performed life-saving measures on a woman. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
- civil matter on Lake Carolyn Rd. where people retrieved property from a residence.
- dispute on Wheelis Rd. where a mother and teenager argued.
- possession of methamphetamine and warrant service on Hwy. 330 where a man was arrested for a warrant after he was seen walking in the road. Deputies also found suspected methamphetamine on him.
- warrant service on Wheelis Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant at a residence.
WEST JACKSON
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said a woman struck him in the face. The man had no signs of injury, according to the incident report. He said he didn’t want to press charges but wanted the woman barred from his property.
•missing person on Manor Lake Circle where a woman was reported missing from a senior living facility but later found in a vacant room.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man found his vehicle door open. No items were missing from the vehicle.
•theft on Hwy. 124 and Meadow Creek Dr. where a man said he discovered all of his work tools missing from his truck after it was towed.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reported a customer’s truck stolen.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a man reported his wages garnished by his employer, Kroger. He said he received a strange recording from the Sacramento Police Department when calling Kroger’s human resources number about the issue.
•dispute on Hwy. 332 where a man said his mother-in-law struck him in the face after he held up his middle fingers toward her.
•harassing communications on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend have continually threatened him over the phone. The man said he received 25 calls from them in one day. He reportedly received a call from them while reporting the incidents to law enforcement. The man said his ex-girlfriend has a drug issue, which he believes has contributed to the situation.
•dispute on Manor Lake Circle where employees at a senior living facility said a woman withheld food from her mother who is in hospice care. An employee said the woman intercepts food intended for her mother and prevents her from eating it. She said she believed the woman was attempting to facilitate her mother’s death as quickly as possible. The facility had the woman barred from the property.
