A woman on Main St. in Talmo complained to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about her ex-boyfriend stalking her across state lines.
She told deputies she recently broke up with him because of his mental illnesses and he became angry. He allegedly stole her passports and her children’s birth certificates. After the incident, the woman took her two youngest children and moved to El Paso, Texas and a day later, the boyfriend showed up. He allegedly threatened to return to the Texas, residence again to break in and he later broke windows of the residence out with rocks.
She recently moved back to Talmo to live with an older daughter and the ex-boyfriend is still sending threats.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•a man on Old Gainesville Hwy. noticed a credit card opened fraudulently in his name.
•a McDonald’s regional manager reported thefts of money by a former store manager.
•a woman found her driver's license and Social Security card missing from her wallet on John B. Brooks Rd.
•a man on Belmont Hwy. complained about rocks from a dump truck falling onto his vehicle.
•a man on Cedar Hollow Dr. complained about a vehicle abandoned on his property.
•complaints of two people sitting near Pine Way Ln.
•a taxi driver complained about not being paid by a customer on Glenn Abby Ln.
•a woman on Emily Forrest Way complained about paying a man to do landscaping work on her property and the man not showing up.
•dispute between former roommates on Turning Leaf Ln.
•a man on Lipscomb Lake Rd. complained about a woman in his driveway. He also said a vehicle drove by and the driver “bucked” at him.
•a child ran from his Lanier Rd. residence after his parents got into an argument about his discipline.
•a woman on Pond Fork Church Rd. complained about her husband kicking her out of their residence on Apple Valley Rd.
