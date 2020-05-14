A woman reportedly made 23 transactions from her daughter’s account over a three-day period last month, leading employees of a Commerce bank to suspect fraud.
An employee of the bank told Commerce police that the woman made the transactions on her daughter’s debit card. The employee said the woman has twice been videoed withdrawing sums of $200 at a time. The woman also forged a $200 check in her daughter’s name through an online banking feature, according to the incident report.
The woman’s daughter has recently been incarcerated, according to the report.
Other recent incidents reported to the Commerce Police Department were:
•information on Sunny Ln. where a woman was revived after a heroin overdose. She was transported by a medical unit to Piedmont Athens Regional.
•driving without a license and speeding on Hwy. 441 where a man was cited for those infractions during a traffic stop. Due to the department’s policy in response to COVID-19, the man was released instead of arrested.
•theft by taking on Homer Rd. where a wooden table and bench stet was reported stolen from a bank.
