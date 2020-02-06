A woman was recently caught shoplifting from Family Dollar on Washington St. and was barred from returning to the store for one year.
Employees at the store said they saw the woman place several items in her purse. The woman attempted to pay for some items, but had left some items in the purse. Employees confronted the woman and she admitted to concealing items. She told Jefferson Police Department officers she made a “foolish mistake” and she admitted to being arrested for shoplifting in the past.
The woman took items out of her purse and claimed an energy drink and a wall hook belonged to her. She was written a citation and criminally trespassed from the business.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Jefferson PD were:
•Cory Monroe Reed, 40, 270 Crestwood Cir., Commerce – warrant service.
•Arely Yosselin Arellano, 25, 1465 Hwy. 29, Athens – warrant service.
•Fred Gregory Chatham, 70, 131 Panther Woods Dr., Jackson – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a cashier at Family Dollar on Washington St. saw an item sticking out of a man’s beltline. When she asked him about it, the man ran from the store.
•a woman on Lynn Ave. complained about getting into an argument with her boyfriend’s sister at her residence and the sister blocking her from leaving the property.
•a man on Fairfield Dr. reported two drills, a sawzall, money and medications stolen from his vehicle.
•a woman on Jefferson Ter. believes the father of her children has been driving by her residence. The woman has a no-contact bond with the husband because of his recent arrest for family violence, but the woman was unsure if he was actually driving the vehicle, the vehicle just matched the vehicle he drives.
•a man on Ashebrooke Way was taken to a hospital after admitting he has suicidal thoughts.
•a man said a co-worker on John B. Brooks Rd. has been harassing him by throwing items at his vehicle and following him when he leaves.
•a man on Jefferson Walk Cir. reported a gun stolen from his vehicle.
•vehicle accident into a ditch on Winder Hwy.
