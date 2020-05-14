A woman, under the influence of methamphetamine and wearing no pants or underwear, will face disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and public indecency charges after struggling with deputies last week.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call that a woman was running through the area of Buffington Dr. and Harmony Church Rd. in Gillsvillle seen wearing only a tank top with no pants.
The woman was described as “extremely intoxicated,” according to the incident report.
The woman, who said she’d taken meth, fought with the deputies — and freed a hand from one cuff at one point — before being successfully handcuffed. She was screaming profanities and speaking incoherently due to her level of intoxication, according to the report.
The woman was transported from the scene by emergency medical services. The JCSO will follow-up with warrants for public indecency, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
COMMERCE
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce:
•suspicious activity on Ruby Ln. where a woman reported that her daughter heard knocking on her window.
•suicidal threats on White Hill School Rd. where a woman said she was having suicidal “ideations” and asked to be transported to the hospital. The woman changed her mind after medical units arrived. According to the incident report, the threats occurred after the woman claimed her father asked her to drink wasp poison. In a separate incident, the woman reported having suicidal thoughts again and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
•theft by taking on Glenn Fuller Cir. where a woman said an intoxicated man took approximately 10 solar yard lights after he banged on her door and rang her doorbell several times. The woman said she grabbed the man and he gave her the items back.
•damage to property on Dan Waters Rd. where a man said he saw a truck doing doughnuts in his field.
•welfare check on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a man was heard over the phone to be in distress. The man requested to be transported to the hospital when a deputy responded, but decided to remain at home after his medication was found. In a separate incident, deputies searched for the man after he left the residence and went missing. Deputies searched the surrounding area and in Commerce before man’s boyfriend called and said he had returned home. In a third incident at the residence, deputies responded after the man put a kitchen knife to his arm before a person at the residence took the knife from him. The man’s caregiver was told the man probably needed a mental evaluation. The caregiver then took the man to Piedmont Athens Regional.
•suspicious activity on Apple Valley Rd. where the complainant reported seeing a man standing in his front yard, not speaking. The responding deputy said the man appeared to be experiencing “an extreme mental health episode.”
•harassing communications on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman said she received text messages from the father of her child, threatening to tell the child “she was a bad mother.”
•agency assist on Old Airport Rd. where an older man fell in the roadway and broke his hip.
•information on Prime Dr. where shotguns were reported.
•dispute on Nelva Ln. where a woman grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed a man’s couch, tore the blinds from his living room, broke the mirror in his bedroom and damaged his front screen door after arguing over a call he received from a female friend.
•death investigation on Waterworks Rd. where a 911 hang-up led deputies to investigate a suicide at the location.
•dispute on Sandy Creek Rd. where a woman and her brother engaged in a physical altercation over a cup of ice cream with each claiming to be struck by the other.
•suspicious activity on Wofford Dr. where a man reported a possible burglary. He said he left his dog in his house but when he returned his dog was chained outside. Nothing was taken from the home, according to incident report.
•civll matter on Fincher Dr. where a man said said his neighbors “shot birds” at him multiple times while also screaming and cursing at him. The man said the discord stems from a property line dispute between him and these neighbors.
•welfare check on Windmill Ln. in reference to a female striking a juvenile male. The alleged incident occurred in Hall County, where the woman was see leaving in her vehicle. Her tag number revealed that she lived at the Windmill Ln. address.
•suicide threats on Tuxedo Dr. where a man reportedly made threats to hurt himself, according to representatives from Advantage Behavioral Health. The man told the responding deputy he did not want to harm himself but agreed to be transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.
JEFFERSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson:
•harassing communications on McCreedy Rd. where a woman received a text massage from someone threatening to kill her. The woman said she didn’t know the sender of the text, nor did the recognize the number.
•animal complaint on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said a dog came on to her porch and attacked her dog.
•damage to property on Brockton Rd. where a woman said a piece of debris came off a truck, or the trailer attached to the truck, and struck her windshield, causing a crack.
•deposit account fraud on Commerce Rd. where a business reported a $1,650 check that it did not write was returned by a bank.
•agency assist on Feldspar Dr. where the family of a man who died in motorcycle accident was notified.
•theft by deception on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman said a man withdrew $300 from her Peach debit card without her permission.
•information on Traditions Way where a man reported hearing gun shots. A deputy located a group of people shooting at targets “in a safe manner,” according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Windy Hill Ct. where a woman reported that she saw someone on her security camera enter he property. The responding deputy determined that a package had been delivered to the residence.
•suspicious activity on Lewis Roberts Rd. where a man said a drone flying over his residence might have a camera and is filming his property. The man said neighbors have had similar issues.
•information on J.T. Elrod Rd. where a woman said her daughter has been staying with her father, who is the woman’s ex-boyfriend, and has observed bruises on her daughter.
•leaving the scene of an accident on County Farm Rd. where a motorist hit a pedestrian and did not stop. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.
•dispute on Hwy. 82 South at Lavender Rd. where a man and woman were walking down the road yelling at each other over the woman possibly cheating on the man, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 at Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was having a medical issue and ran off the road.
•suspicious activity on Payneville Rd. where a woman walked from a cemetery to a residence at 4 a.m. looking for a person who no longer lived there. According to the incident report, the woman had “lost track of time” when reminded of the early-morning hour by the responding deputy.
•unruly juvenile on Lester Woods Rd. where a 12-year-old who ran away from home was found nearby shed and returned to her home.
•dispute on Grandview Dr. where a man said his stepson, who has mental issues, became “upset over nothing” and punched the walls and door of his room, leaving holes. The man’s stepson was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•agency assist on Jefferson River Rd. where a deputy was alerted to a residence that was on fire. No one was inside the residence.
•burglary on Adams Rd. where a shed was forced open and an impact wrench was stolen from it.
•harassing communications on Waterford Ct. where a woman said a man has contacted her multiple times in reference to an April incident. The woman and the Braselton police have both previously told him to stop contacting her.
•information on Stan Evans Dr. where a state trooper turned in a weapon confiscated during a traffic stop.
MAYSVILLE
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville:
•abuse, neglect and exploitation of a disabled person on Jackson Wood Rd. where a developmentally handicapped woman was allegedly being sexually abused by her boyfriend. The woman’s grandmother said there was no truth to the allegations. The responding deputy found no physical or circumstantial evidence to suggest sexual abuse, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Hurricane Shoals Rd. were a man said he and a woman were “only making out” after a deputy investigated two vehicles parked at a gas station in the early morning hours. The man and the woman both had their clothes on, according to the report.
•identity fraud on Upland Dr. where a woman’s son has accessed her accounts and transferred money out of the account without permission.
NICHOLSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson:
•animal complaint on Old Athens Dr. where a woman said multiple dogs, who appeared to have been abused, were running down the road. The woman, who said she stopped her vehicle to chase the dogs out of the road, said she was later bitten by one of the dogs.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Farm Rd. and Bennett Rd. where a man was reported walking in the road way. The man had a warrant for his arrest in Franklin County but that agency did not ask to place a hold.
•runaway juvenile on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman said her son became unruly and left her residence on foot. The woman did not know which direction he traveled.
•theft by taking on Cabin Creek Rd. where multiple firearms were reported missing.
•suspicious activity on Sanford Rd. where a woman reported three shots fired into trees beside her residence. She said the gunfire prompted her and a service technician to take cover behind a grill at her residence. The responding deputy located two juveniles at a nearby residence who said they were shooting at chickens running in their yard.
•information on Fletcher Dr. where a woman said her son borrowed her vehicle to go hunting in Oglethorpe County and never returned. The woman was later contacted by the Screvens County Sheriff’s office, who had her son in custody. He was reportedly incoherent and could not tell law enforcement the location of the truck.
•suspicious activity on Chandler Rd. where a man said someone has been tapping his phone. He said he has been able to track those responsible and reported that they “have been coming to his house at night,” according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a woman said two cars have been speeding on the road.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 334 where a woman said she was bitten on the arm by a blue heeler dog. Emergency medical services treated the woman.
•animal complaint on Jim David Rd. where a woman said dogs at a next-door residence bark all night. She said the dogs are tied to a tree and given no food, water or care. The woman threatened to shoot the dogs, but the responding deputy warned her of the repercussions of doing so.
•dispute on Hawks Ct. where juveniles engaged in an online argument through the Jackson County Schools’ website. A boy was talking with friends on the site when he was reportedly called gay, according to the incident report. The boy’s older sister entered the online argument and called a black male the n-word, the report stated. Then a relative of the black male reportedly threatened to show up at the juveniles’ residence “to beat them up” if the name calling continued.
NORTH JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson:
•dispute on Oak Crest Ln. in Pendergrass where a woman said a man refused to leave a residence she owns. The person who lives at the residence said the man broke into the house with a butter knife.
•information on Old State Rd. in Talmo where a group of four males were reported walking in the roadway and yelling at passing cars.
•information on Lanier Rd. in Pendergrass where a woman said her ex-boyfriend, whom she placed a temporary protective order against, entered her house while she wasn’t there. Nothing of hers was taken or damaged, according to the incident report.
•harassing communications on Allen Bridge Rd. in Talmo where a woman said she was contacted by someone claiming to the owner of a stray dog she’d taken in. The woman said this person is not the owner of the dog, given the information provided. A second person contacted the woman, accusing her of stealing the dog.
•dispute on Hwy. 60 in Pendergrass where a neighbor drove up and shot a firearm 30-40 feet away from where juveniles were riding four wheelers on their own property. The father of the juveniles said he confronted the man who fired the weapon. He said the man admitted to discharging the firearm, but in a downward position. The man told the responding deputy that he shot the firearm to scare a bull on his property that attempted to run at him.
•theft by taking and entering auto on Hwy. 82 in Gillsville where several fishing rods, a couple of tackle boxes and a light bar were reportedly taken from a truck.
•fraud in obtaining public assistance on Main St. in Talmo where a woman said she thinks someone stole her identity and applied for a job. The woman, who is out of work, attempted to apply for benefits through the department of family and child services but the department said she was receiving $500 checks from her employer.
SOUTH JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in South Jackson:
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd. where a woman said she thought a person was making noises outside her residence.
•information on Oak Grove Rd. in Athens where a woman said workers who built a fence on her property discovered a bag containing a powdery substance, which later tested positive as cocaine.
•criminal trespass on Jarrett Rd. in Athens where a man reported four men fishing on his property without his permission.
•agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man reportedly collapsed after having a diabetic attack. Emergency medical services attended to the man and administered him Dextrose. The man’s condition approved, according to the incident report, and he refused transport to the hospital.
•entering automobile on Bob Wages Rd. in Bogart where a woman’s laptop was stolen.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson River Dr. at New Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman along the road was seen wearing dark clothing with multiple pieces of dark clothing scattered on the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Brock Rd. in Athens where a woman said someone appeared to have camped on her property.
•theft by taking on Crooked Creek Rd. in Athens where a man was notified by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office that his stolen had been recovered.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle sustained minor damage after another vehicle scraped it.
•dispute on Country Cove Dr. where a mother and daughter argued about the decisions a juvenile was making.
•suicide threats on Hwy. 53 where a teenager was transported to the hospital atter making comments about harming himself and cutting his arm with a box cutter.
•information on Maddox Rd. where a student used a school-owned device inappropriately.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 53 where a mailbox was damaged.
•theft by taking on Thompson Mill Rd. where someone stole a mulching attachment.
•criminal trespass on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported someone entered a dilapidated storage building and damaged the door.
•information on Joshua Way where a woman reported a juvenile neighbor threw rocks at her residence. The child's mother denied it and said the neighbor was just mad because she'd called code enforcement on her for dumping items on her property.
•suspicious activity on Grand Brighton View where a woman reported a possible temporary protection order violation after a neighbor saw a vehicle parked near her residence. The woman also noticed mail was missing from the mailbox.
•information on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reported a possible stolen vehicle. He later found the vehicle and suspected he'd left it in neutral and it had rolled into a wooded area.
•agency assist on Rouse Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck. Jackson EMC was also called to repair a damaged power pole.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck after one vehicle rear-ended another.
•unruly juvenile on Joshua Way where parents reported a runaway juvenile after their daughter left with an 18-year-old whom she wasn't supposed to be with. The parents also had video of the juvenile stealing their cigarettes and vodka.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with an accident.
•cruelty to children and simple assault where a woman was pushed and threatened during an argument.
•entering auto on Buck Trail where a woman reported personal documents were missing from her vehicle.
•suicide threats on River Chase where someone reported a juvenile made a social media post, showing him trying a rope and hanging it up. Officers spoke with the parents and the juvenile, who got in a better mood while they were speaking to him. Officers said the juvenile had a good support system and the parents said they'd keep an eye on him.
•dispute on Brighton Park Circle where a couple argued and both said the others had thrown things around the residence.
•damage to property on West Jackson Rd. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot, causing minor damage. The driver left the scene.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers assisted the West Jackson Fire Department with a vehicle fire. The driver wasn't sure how the fire started.
•theft by taking on Bill Watkins Rd. where someone took a trailer.
