The death of a Jefferson woman who fell while hiking in Dawson County remains under investigation.
Rachel Marie Koning, 21, of Jefferson died while hiking in Dawson County on Sept. 11. She had gone to get help for her boyfriend, who was injured during the hike. She reportedly fell around Cochran Falls.
A spokesperson for the Dawson County Sheriff's Office said this week that the investigation into her death was ongoing.
Koning was a 2018 graduate of Jackson County Comprehensive High School and was attending the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, according to her obituary. She also worked part-time at a dog training facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.