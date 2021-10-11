Woman reports aggressive driving incident where she was forced off the road in the South Jackson area on Thursday, October 7.
The complainant stated a man driving a van followed closely behind her as she traveled down John Collier Rd. and onto Fuller Rd.
She said while driving on Tallassee Rd. the man may have thought she “brake checked” him due to an abrupt stop.
She stated once she arrived on Fuller Rd. she conducted a three-point turn in order to turn around and the man attempted to strike her vehicle causing her to run off the roadway.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Brock Rd., Athens.
•assist motorist who was asleep inside his vehicle on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Brock Rd., Athens, where the driver of vehicle struck a grill that was in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a couple reported while outside on their property they observed what appeared to be someone in the woods with flashlights.
•pick up a male from an Athens-Clarke County police officer on Jefferson Rd., Athens, and transport him to the Jackson County Jail.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd., Athens, where an armed burglary suspect was seen back on the property.
•transmission of photography or video depicting nudity or sexually explicit at a Kesler Rd., Athens, residence, where a female who sent a nude picture of herself to a male accused another female of taking a picture of the original picture without the male’s permission.
•abandoned vehicle on Jefferson Rd. at Brock Rd., Athens.
•assist the Jefferson Police Department with making contact with a female at a Crooked Creek Village, Athens, residence.
•juvenile issue at an Oak Grove Rd., Athens, residence.
•civil matter at a J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, residence.
•missing person from a Jefferson Rd., Athens, residence.
•financial transaction card fraud on Jeffrey Ln., Athens, where a man reported a home health care worker had stolen his debit card number and stole over $500 out of his account.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a multiple-vehicle traffic accident with injuries on Commerce Rd. at Jarrett Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity on Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a woman reported hearing a noise on her back porch and finding two dogs on her porch and she didn’t’ have dogs.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 330 at Providence Rd., Statham, where a driver reported he went off the road and into a ditch.
•suspicious activity and theft by taking on Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a woman reported packages she had delivered keep showing up opened.
•suspicious activity on Savage Rd. at Big Bear Rd., Bogart, where a suspicious vehicle was parked in the area.
•information on Crooked Creek Rd. at Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a tree was blocking the roadway.
•suspicious activity at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a speeding vehicle was reported.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•animal complaint and damage to a vehicle on Glen Fuller Cir., Commerce, where a woman reported three cows observed in her yard had caused damage to her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on White Hill School Rd., Commerce, where a man was seen walking near the roadway.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony and theft by taking on Richmond Way, Commerce, where a man reported someone entered his vehicle and stole a wallet that container his Georgia driver’s license and a Cash App credit card.
•information on Pine Cone Trl., Commerce, where a woman reported yelling and people arguing in a nearby residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•dispute between two women at an Old Ginn Rd., Commerce, residence, where one of the women was attempting to move out of the residence.
•agency assist on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd. at East Yarbrough Rd., Commerce.
•dispute between two women at an Old Ginn Rd., Commerce, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Pine Cone Trl., Commerce, residence.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where an inmate was picked up from a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•assist medical unit at a White Hill School Rd., Commerce, residence, where a 90-year-old female was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana, false statements and writings; concealment of facts, obstruction of law enforcement officers and entering guard line/jail under the influence without consent on Sheep Pasture Rd. at Hwy. 15, Commerce, where a vehicle was broken down.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Pine Cone Trl., Commerce, residence.
•information about a student at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•harassing communications at a Blacks Creek Church Rd. residence, where a woman reported another female had been sending harassing text messages to her phone and repeatedly calling her phone while she was asleep.
•information about a possible threat/harassment from one student to another student at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a man reported his vehicle hydroplaned during heavy rain, went into the median and struck the guide wire.
•animal complaint on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where three cows were in the roadway.
•dispute between a woman and her sister at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•information about cyber bullying at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•identity fraud on Wheeler Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported someone had used her personal information to set up accounts and have items shipped with UPS.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers at Wells Fargo, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a traffic accident with injuries was reported.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where the driver of a tractor-trailer reported striking a parked vehicle along the interstate.
•information on Mulberry Greens Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported a man he had caught back in June stealing lumber was back in the subdivision working on a house under construction.
•animal complaint on Lyle Field Rd. at Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•theft by taking on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a man reported someone had stolen his 2007 Honda motorcycle.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana, theft by taking, duty upon striking a fixed object and failure to maintain lane on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a one-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•dispute involving two men and a woman at a Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking on Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone broke the lock off his storage building and stole tools.
•suspicious activity on Sanctuary Dr., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported in the back of the subdivision.
•suspicious activity and stalking at a Seattle Slew Walk, Jefferson, residence, where a couple reported their neighbor was videotaping them and their children every time they went outside.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, where a man stated his neighbor contacted him and told him there was a vehicle on his property.
•juvenile issue at a Hope Haven Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute between a man and woman at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man was standing in her driveway.
•warrant service on Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 129 at John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper at an accident scene on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson.
•mental person on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a naked man, possibly under the influence of drugs, was located on the side of the road. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for treatment.
•juvenile issue at a Millstone Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•assist driver with a broken-down truck on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Holiday Cemetery Rd. at Riley Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a suspicious vehicle on his property.
•dispute between a husband and wife at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between two males over a pool game at a Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a suspicious male was reportedly “pacing” through an apartment complex.
•suspicious activity on Danielsville St., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man was harassing her family and “the Jefferson Police Department has done nothing to help her.”
•assist Arcade Police Department officers with a possible suicide attempt at a Trotters Trace, Jefferson, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Wood Cove, Jefferson, residence.
•assist Arcade Police Department officers with a domestic dispute at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•criminal interferent with government property at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate had “popped the sprinkler head in the cell.”
•damage to a vehicle on Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a man lost control of his vehicle when he swerved to miss a deer. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
•damage to property on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported the driver of an Amazon truck struck her mailbox causing damage.
•juvenile issue on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•dispute between a Jackson County Animal Control employee and an irate customer at the facility on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported a possible burglary after he arrived at his home and found the front door was unlocked and open.
•assist medical unit with a possible overdose patient at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man was transported for treatment.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers on Pine St., Jefferson, where a man stole a gun from another man and then fired shots in the apartment complex.
•dispute between a couple and the construction superintendent of their subdivision on River Fall Dr., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a man was reportedly ringing the “Ring” doorbell of a resident’s front and back door while they were away on vacation.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 129 South at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a motor vehicle accident was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle had hydroplaned into a ditch.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 129 North at Business Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•juvenile issue at Wood Cove, Jefferson, residence.
•open container, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a female carrying two bags was walking down the road.
•juvenile issue at a Feldspar Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Loop, Jefferson, where a man was walking down the roadway.
•theft by taking on River Ridge Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported a stolen license plate.
•suspicious activity at Hwy. 11 Auction, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had been through the toolbox in the bed of his truck and placed a lot of items on the ground.
•information on Brockton Rd. at Neys Field Trl., Jefferson, where a tree was blocking the roadway and lines were down.
•damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. at Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle was struck by another vehicle that left the scene.
•assist Jackson County School System bus driver with a broken down bus on Hwy. 129 at Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•information at The Empower Center, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a juvenile was experiencing a medical issue.
•assist the Jefferson Police Department with a traffic accident on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Sanctuary Dr., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•dispute between a man and his ex-wife over a phone at a Feldspar Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•assist motorist and obedience to traffic control devices required; presumptions; enforcement on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where an Amazon tractor-trailer was sideways in the roadway blocking traffic.
•information on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a tow truck driver was being confrontational and unprofessional with a law enforcement officer.
•dispute between neighbors over a dog on Adams Rd., Jefferson.
•simple battery – FVA at a Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute between a woman and her husband was reported.
•alcohol offenses involving a minor, open container and DUI – alcohol on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted due to suspicious activity.
•threats at a Lark Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his estranged wife was making threats to kill him.
•forgery on Hunter Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a female she knew asked her for change for a $100 bill that turned out to be fake.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•suspicious incident on Buffington Dr. at Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, where 10-15 gunshots were heard in the area.
•dispute over a vehicle purchase at a Silverwood Dr., Gillsville, residence.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•dispute between two men on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where one man pointed a gun at the other.
•mental person at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence.
•assist medical unit and death investigation (non-murder) at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence, where a man on hospice was found unresponsive and his brother was possibly having a heart attack.
•information on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a reckless driver was reported.
•theft by taking on Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a female reported her ex-boyfriend had stolen her phone.
•dispute between a woman and her brother who had locked her out of the house on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville.
•identity fraud on West Freeman St., Maysville, where a woman reported providing a picture of her Georgia driver’s license to a person before she learned it was a scam.
•suspicious activity on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported receiving a scam call.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Second St., Maysville, residence.
•information on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a pick-up truck was reportedly speeding in the area.
•information on Red Oak Rd. at Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a tree was down across the roadway.
•welfare check on a juvenile at a Pleasant Ct., Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a man reported a motorcycle and another vehicle were in his driveway.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•threats at a Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported he was threatened by two men at his neighbor’s house.
•civil matter at a Summer Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man could be heard yelling and gunfire was heard coming from the residence.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence.
•simple assault – FVA at a Summer Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a domestic dispute between a man and his wife was reported.
•harassing communications at a Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend continues to harass her by calling and texting after being told to stop and having his number blocked.
•information on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, where a man was gathering his belongings from the residence.
•civil matter and Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) referral at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a woman reported one of her chicken had been killed by a dog that belonged at a neighboring residence.
•theft by taking of a pull-behind trailer from a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•assist motorist whose vehicle had hydroplaned during heavy rain and ran off the road on Old Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked on Hwy. 441 South at Old Athens Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•civil matter at a Summer Ln., Nicholson, residence, regarding a missing income tax check received by a couple going through a divorce.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a vehicle driver lost control and struck a fence and parked truck at Smith Auto Parts.
•lost/found item at the Nicholson Post Office, Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where an employee reported finding three wallets in the outside mailbox.
•damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Dr., Nicholson, where the driver of a vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a tree.
•theft by taking on Old Athens Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported someone stole his Moped.
•assist medical unit with a possibly combative patient at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•information on Brockton Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle was stuck in a ditch on the shoulder of the road.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•animal complaint on Old State Rd., Talmo, where cows were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at Our Store, Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was yelling and screaming and holding a large stick.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man was found unresponsive face down on his bed.
•information on Hwy. 129, Talmo, where a domestic disturbance was reported.
•criminal trespass on Turning Leaf Ln., Pendergrass, where a woman reported a male who had been criminally trespassed from this location came over asking for a ride.
•criminal damage to property and entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle and taken items from inside the vehicle while it was parked in a shed beside her residence.
•juvenile issue at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence.
•simple battery – FVA at a Starbuck Pkwy., Pendergrass, residence, where a dispute between several family members was reported.
•suspicious activity on Luka Way, Pendergrass, where a woman reported somebody on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was on their property and was shining a light into their residence.
•information on Hwy. 129 at Sosbee Rd., Talmo, where a tractor-trailer on the side of the road was causing a hazard.
•criminal trespass on Mangun Ln., Pendergrass, where a woman reported she believed a man recently evicted from the property had returned and opened the valve on the outside propane tank and left it fully open and punctured the passenger side tire on her truck.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 North at Point Dr., Talmo, where a woman reported the driver of an oncoming vehicle travelled into her lane of travel and struck the front of her vehicle and then left the scene.
•damage to a vehicle at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where one driver backed into another driver in the parking lot.
•disorderly conduct and public drunkenness on Main St., Talmo, where a female was reportedly running in front of vehicles and almost getting hit multiple times.
•suspicious activity at Talmo Park, A.J. Irvin Rd., Talmo, where a suspicious person and vehicle were reported.
•suspicious activity at W&W Metal Sales, Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where employees reported a man pulled up in a car and laid down in the vehicle and went to sleep.
•civil matter on Mangum Ln., Pendergrass.
•welfare check on a male juvenile who was making suicidal threats on social media at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•simple battery/family violence on Hwy. 53 where a woman said her husband struck her on the arm during an argument.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man said a dealer tag was stolen from his lot.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman was found deceased in her bed. The woman’s mother had recently tested positive for COVID-19, and the woman began showing symptoms but did not get tested, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on I-85 to a three-vehicle accident where the at-fault driver was arrested following a field-sobriety test.
•noise complaint on Clydes Way where loud music was reportedly playing at a residence.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 124 where a man allegedly cussed at a juvenile female working at a fast food restaurant. The man reportedly then sent his sons back through the drive-through to cuss at restaurant workers through the speaker. The business was locked down until a deputy’s arrival out of fear for employee safety, according to the incident report. Workers reportedly opted not to press charges out of fear of retaliation.
•noise complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where loud music was reported.
•dispute on White St. where a man, who was reportedly intoxicated, said he and his wife got into an argument.
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where restaurant staff was reportedly concerned that an intoxicated male was about to drive. A ride was arranged to transport the man home.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle had been reported sitting for two to four hours with the door open. The owner of the car, who was contacted later, said he had a mental breakdown and woke up in the hospital.
•agency assist on Thompson Mill Rd. to accident with injuries where a man was reportedly trapped inside a vehicle down a 50-foot embankment. The man was removed and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
•criminal interference with government property at Jaxco Junction where a student reported that someone destroyed the boys’ bathroom in the Jackson County High School auditorium.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a woman said a male driver struck the back of her vehicle after she slammed on the brakes to avoid striking a vehicle in front of her. Both drivers eventually pulled over and exited their vehicles, but the man reportedly returned to his vehicle and drove off after the woman called 9-1-1. The man’s hands were reportedly bleeding.
•noise complaint on Wehunt Rd. where loud music was reportedly coming from a parked vehicle in a driveway.
•theft on Downing St. where a man said he saw footage from his doorbell camera showing a woman taking two packages from his front porch.
•criminal interference with government property on Jaxco Junction where a Jackson County High School bathroom was reportedly vandalized with a red liquid.
•suspicious activity on Wehunt Rd. where a woman reported that her daughter saw someone with a flashlight in the front yard of their residence.
•suspicious activity on West Broad St. at Hwy. 53 where truck was sitting in the roadway with the lights on.
•dispute on Summerhill Dr. where a woman said she got into an argument with her husband while he was drunk. She said her husband, while highly intoxicated, got into his truck and left.
•aggravated battery on Poplar Springs Rd. where a man reportedly knocked another man unconscious after striking him in the face three times. The man then fell backward into a dresser and busted the back of his head open, according to the incident report. The other man reportedly fled the scene and left with a friend who took him to Gainesville.
•theft on Rouse Rd. where a woman reported her trash can was stolen.
•suspicious activity on Chesterton Ln. where a woman said a man knocked on her door, peeked into her windows, jiggled the door handle and stayed on the property for approximately 30 minutes before leaving. The woman said the man later returned and stopped his vehicle a short distance from her residence before leaving again. The woman said her daughter, who works at a fast-food restaurant, dealt with an irate customer earlier that day and feared this was the same person from that incident.
•fraud on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported two unauthorized debits on her account.
•suspicious activity on Stanford Way where a woman was reportedly knocking on doors, requesting residents’ help. The woman, when speaking to a deputy, said her boyfriend played her a song insinuating he would hurt her. The deputy said the woman showed signs of paranoia, had difficulty speaking in complete sentences and believed her to be under the influence of methamphetamine, which the woman denied.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where the owner of a towing company reported a hole in his fence but was unaware of who caused the damage.
•information on Lauren Marie Dr. where a man said a nearby resident is growing marijuana plants near a creek behind a residence and is preparing to harvest them.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a truck was reportedly speeding through the area and knocking over trash cans.
•damage to vehicle on South Hampton Circle where a man said his vehicle was stuck in a ditch after being run off the road by a school bus. No injuries were reported. The man did not wish to file an accident report.
•battery and mental subject on Brighton Park Circle where a woman said a man had gotten on top of her and held her down. The woman reportedly had bruising around her left eye and left arm. The woman appeared to be under the influence of a drug, according to the incident report. The woman’s sister said the woman has been diagnosed with a mental illness and had been beaten by the man before. The woman was taken to the hospital by her sister, according to the report.
•information on Tom White Rd. where a woman said her dog got free and chased an Amazon delivery driver who fell in the woman’s driveway. The driver said the dog bit him, which the woman denied, according to the incident report. The man reportedly refused medical attention.
•agency assist on Sam Freeman Rd. where a tree was reportedly on fire.
