Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies recently executed a search warrant on Horseshoe Bend in Maysville where they found one kilogram of methamphetamine, a quarter of a pound of marijuana and a firearm.
The search also led to the arrest of Christopher Lewis Hall, 46, and Lewis Hall Jr., 64, both from 460 Horseshoe Bend, Maysville. Lewis Hall is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Christopher Hall is charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
The kilogram of methamphetamine is valued at $50,000. The arrests and seizure was the result of a three-month investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Department of Community and Supervision and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, as well as the sheriff’s offices of Banks County, Franklin County and Habersham County assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.