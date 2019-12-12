The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Department of Homeland Security with a raid that led to two arrests and authorities finding around 25 kilos of liquid methamphetamine.
Randy Len Brown, 59, Jefferson and Tamorah Lee Draper, 58, Jefferson, were arrested. Both were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, trafficking drugs and probation violations.
Authorities found liquefied methamphetamine mixed with paint. The paint was being cooked on a stove to extract the drugs and convert the drugs to crystal meth. The total amount of methamphetamine found would have totaled around 25 kilos when crystalized and would have been valued at $335,000.
