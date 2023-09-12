A wrong-way driver was killed and another person was injured after a wreck on Hwy. 129 recently.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially notified of a possible intoxicated driver on September 3. They found the vehicle, a Honda Accord, at the red light at Old Pendergrass Rd.
The driver, Richard Palmer, 37, of Monroe, traveled in the wrong direction on Hwy. 129 and several oncoming vehicles had to avoid a collision. Palmer was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, at one point reaching nearly 100-miles-per-hour.
A deputy lost contact with the vehicle briefly, but then came across a two-vehicle wreck scene with a fire on Hwy. 129 near W. J. Dills Rd. (about a mile south of I-85).
The front of the Palmer’s vehicle was fully-engulfed in flames. Palmer was slumped forward in the vehicle and didn’t respond to deputies. Officers were not able to remove him because of damage to the door. Several officers checked the man for a pulse and it was determined he was deceased.
Palmer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
A woman in the other vehicle was alert, but wasn’t able to exit her vehicle. She was ultimately transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with minor injuries.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- damage to a vehicle on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported a damaged windshield.
- aggravated assault and dispute on Edgefield Dr. where a woman reported someone sent threatening text messages and later pointed a gun at her.
- information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School where officers were notified of an incident in a parking lot.
- theft by taking on Lords Mill Rd. where a man reported lawn equipment had been taken.
- information on Mulberry Chase where a man said a family member checked themselves out of a detox program and was on the way to the residence.
- lost/found item at EJCHS where someone lost a wallet.
- harassing communications and entering auto on Edgefield Dr. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend harassed her and her keys and car battery were taken from her vehicle.
- information on Poplar Rd. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle at a residence. A man who was sleeping there had permission to be at the residence.
- animal complaint on Old Airport Rd. where someone reported a dog was trying to get their livestock.
- dispute on Rob Belue Rd. where two people argued. There were conflicting stories about a physical encounter.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported someone took sunglasses.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a wreck.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported someone may have stolen over $2,000 worth of clothing and accessories.
- juvenile issue on Apple Valley Rd. where a woman reported her juvenile son got upset and acted erratically.
- information on Belmont Park Dr. where officers stopped a vehicle they suspected contained stolen construction materials. The man said he had permission to take the wood, but agreed to take it back.
- animal complaint on Old Ginn Rd. where a man found a wandering dog that appeared malnourished.
- harassing communications and criminal trespass on Edgefield Dr. where a woman reported repeated harassment from an ex-boyfriend.
- dispute on Westwood Rd. where sisters argued over money.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported someone 60 pairs of jeans.
- agency assist on Ridge Mill Ln. where officers assisted the GSP after a hit and run.
- information on Erastus Church Rd. where a woman reported issues with her partner.
- suspicious activity on Mt. Olive Rd. where a woman heard a vehicle alarm and saw an open door on a vacant trailer.
- information at EJCHS where officers were notified of an incident.
JEFFERSON
- information at West Jackson Middle School where someone reported bullying via social media.
- agency assist on Sycamore St. where officers stopped a wrong-way driver. The man appeared confused, so officers contacted EMS.
- damage to a vehicle on W. O. Smith Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a single-vehicle wreck.
- agency assist on Gilbert Rd. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after possible cardiac arrest.
- information at Gum Springs Elementary School where officers were called for an incident that occurred during student drop-off.
- agency assist on Maley Rd. where officers stood by while behavioral health representatives did an assessment.
- mental person on Indian River Dr. where a man with mental health issues was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- agency assist on Hwy. 15 where deputies assisted the GSP after a wreck. One person requested EMS after sustaining a laceration on the hand.
- simple battery on Indian River Dr. where a female was arrested after hitting a family member during an argument about dinner.
- juvenile issue on River View Dr. where a juvenile didn’t know how to get home. A parent was contacted.
- juvenile issue and battery/simple battery-family violence on Maley Rd. where a juvenile was taken to NGMC Gainesville for a mental health evaluation after reportedly hitting a family member.
- suspicious activity on Pear Grove Ct. where a man reported someone walked through an under-construction home.
- loitering or prowling on Gum Springs Rd. where two women were parked in a parking lot. They said they were doing a Bible study.
- criminal trespass on Heaven Cir. where a man was arrested after reportedly punching a wall following an argument about a cat.
- aggravated assault on Double Bridges Rd. where a man reported another man hit him with brass knuckles.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate made an allegation toward an officer. The inmate later said he didn’t know what was real or not and that he heard voices.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on B. Whitfield Rd. where a woman reported her a family member’s caretaker doesn’t care for them properly.
- criminal trespass on MLK Dr. where a man reported his door was damaged and jewelry was missing from his residence.
- suicide threats on Toy Wright Rd. where a woman was taken to NGMC Gainesville after making comments about suicide.
- information on Winder Hwy. where officers assisted an elderly female who had gotten lost.
- agency assist and information on Hwy. 129 where officers assisted the Arcade Police Department during a traffic stop and noticed a man had gang-related tattoos.
- criminal trespass; entering auto; and theft by taking on I-85 where a woman reported someone damaged her vehicle after it broke down.
- dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- suspicious activity on Old Pendergrass Rd. where thought he saw someone on his property.
- damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
- hit and run and reckless driving on I-85 where a man reported another driver failed to maintain lane and struck his vehicle.
- dispute and civil matter on Psalms Dr. where neighbors had a dispute about trees.
- agency assist on Whirlaway St. where a woman was taken to NGMC Gainesville after possible cardiac arrest.
- criminal trespass on Harold Phillips Rd. where a man saw someone was on his property via trail camera.
- welfare check on P. J. Roberts Rd. where officers attempted to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile. A family member said the juvenile was OK.
- hit and run on Mulberry Greens Ln. where a man reported he previously hit a power box and hydrant.
- fraudulent telephone solicitation on Stan Evans Dr. where a man said someone called him and claimed he’d missed jury duty and needed to send money via Green Dot cards.
- agency assist on Birch Field Dr. where officers assisted in dealing with a man having a mental breakdown.
- noise complaint on Magnolia Pointe Dr. where a woman said noises keep her up.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a man was struck on a bicycle after not stopping at a stop sign. The report doesn’t indicate that the man was treated by EMS or taken to the hospital.
- information on Apex Dr. where a man said he obtained surveillance video of a burglary.
- civil matter on Strickland Ln. where there was a dispute over the cost of an asphalt paving job.
- information on Galilee Church Rd. where a woman reported a custody issue.
- fraudulent telephone solicitation on Lake Vista Dr. where a woman received a call from someone claiming to work for the JCSO indicating she had warrants for not showing up for jury duty.
- computer child exploitation on Brockton Rd. where a juvenile sent nude photos to someone.
- warrant; obstruction of officers; giving false name to officers; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and headlight violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He initially gave officers false identity information. He also reportedly resisted arrest.
- lost/found item on Blackstock Rd. where someone reported a missing firearm.
- agency assist on Sparrow Ln. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after a report that they weren’t breathing. The child had reportedly begun to breathe again before being taken to the hospital.
- dispute on Shamus Way where a man had a dispute with someone over the phone.
- damage to property on Creek Nation Rd. where a mailbox was damaged.
- theft by taking on Storey Ln. where a property manager reported a former tenant took a washer and dryer.
- suspicious activity on Storey Meadows Dr. where a man knocked on someone’s door while looking for his dog. The man may have been experiencing a mental health episode.
- dispute on Harold Phillips Rd. where neighbors had a dispute.
- animal complaint on Raven Ridge where someone reported an aggressive dog killed two cats.
- agency assist on Bill Wright Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for a medical emergency.
- mental person on Lavender Rd. where a man made several allegations, but may have been having a mental health issue.
- damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. where a patrol car rear-ended another after the officer looked down at the maps on their computer.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle was damaged after striking a wood pallet in the roadway.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Silverwood Dr. (Gillsville) where a woman reported a man went into her yard and recorded her dogs.
- juvenile issue on Hale Rd. where a juvenile didn’t want to go to school.
- agency assist on Gillsville Rd. where officers assisted the GSP after a vehicle versus bicycle wreck. The bicyclist was taken to NGMC Gainesville.
- suspicious activity on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where someone saw a motorcycle off the roadway.
- information on Hardman Orchard Rd. where someone reported suspicious vehicles had been seen on the road during the night. Hardman Orchard Rd. is currently closed to traffic. Officers found a man asleep in a vehicle. Someone came to pick him up.
- suspicious activity on Deadwyler Rd. where a woman noticed items were moved and the lights were on at a residence where she was house-sitting.
- mental person on Pinetree Cir. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after having a mental health episode.
- welfare check on Beacon Dr. where officers attempted to check on a man, but weren’t able to make contact.
- possession, manufacture, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana; possession of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and headlight violation on Dry Pond Rd. where two people were arrested during a traffic stop. Officers saw large bag of marijuana in the vehicle. They later found suspected methamphetamine and other drug-related objects.
NICHOLSON
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle struck a coyote.
- suspicious activity on Musket Ct. where a woman reported someone left house shoes on her property.
- suspicious activity on James Maxwell Rd. where someone noticed a person standing on their property.
- warrant service and obstruction of officers on Hawks Ridge Rd. where a man fled from police on foot while they were attempting to arrest him for a warrant. The man also grabbed a firearm while fleeing, but threw it down when officers told him to do so.
- custody dispute on Tall Timber Trail.
- information on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman said she received threatening text messages.
- welfare check on Ivy Creek Dr. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
- agency assist on Jim David Rd. where officers assisted after a woman fell. EMS checked the woman.
- criminal trespass on Chandler Bridge Rd. where someone reported spray-paint on the roadway and on a sign.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute on Emily Forest Way where officers were called to a residence twice for reports of a dispute.
- agency assist on Hwy. 60 where officers assisted the GSP after a wreck.
- welfare check on Old Gainesville Hwy. where officers stopped a woman who was driving all over the roadway. She reportedly appeared confused.
- dispute on Emily Forest Way where a woman may have had a mental health crisis.
- juvenile issue on Main St. where three juveniles were at an abandoned building taking photos of graffiti.
- financial transaction card theft on Old State Rd. where a woman reported a juvenile used her debit card without permission.
- simple battery-family violence on Old State Rd. where a woman was arrested after allegedly punching a man in the nose.
- theft by taking on Wayne Poultry Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was stolen, damaged, then returned.
- theft by taking and damage to property on Nichols Rd. where a woman reported vehicles were damaged. Items were also missing and the interior of a house was damaged.
- information at Legacy Knoll Middle School where a student wanted to make a report about an incident that occurred at home.
SOUTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a woman wanted to retrieve belongings from a residence.
- dispute on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a road department employee reported a man got angry after he tried to get a load of asphalt, but couldn’t tell them who sent him.
- information on Commerce Rd. where a woman said someone accused her of stealing a debit card.
- suspicious activity on Clarksboro Dr. where a woman reported someone called her and claimed she missed jury duty.
- agency assist on Brock Rd. where officers assisted the Jefferson Police Department with locating a man who had family violence charges against him.
- criminal trespass on Roquemore Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after sleeping in someone’s vehicle. He told officers he didn’t know how he got there.
- noise complaint on Hwy. 129 where someone reported loud music.
- damage to a vehicle on Crooked Creek Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital for a possible concussion after a motorcycle wreck.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a man reported seeing a possible burglary via live feed camera footage.
- aggravated assault-family violence; battery/simple battery-family violence; and cruelty to children on Jefferson Rd. where a man was arrested after allegedly punching a woman and holding her down. He also reportedly held a knife toward another woman.
- information on Mason Dr. where a man reported a family member was plotting against him.
- agency assist on Commerce Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after expressing suicidal thoughts.
WEST JACKSON
•civil matter on Crest Club Dr. where a woman said her neighbor displayed yard signs using vulgar language in retaliation against the homeowner’s association, which had cited the neighbor for violations. Some signs reportedly depicted “profane hand gestures,” while others called the homeowners association members “evil people.” The neighbor reportedly refused to remove the signs.
•welfare check on Bentwater Way where a woman reportedly told an employee at a doctor’s office that she stopped taking prescribed medication and no longer wanted to live. A deputy responded to the woman’s house but could not contact her. The woman’s son later contacted the JCSO, reporting that his mother made suicidal comments. But she reportedly told medical unit workers that she did not want to harm herself.
•suspicious activity on Rouse Rd. where a woman said a security camera alerted her to a possible intruder in her home and she also heard footsteps. A deputy searched the house and found no one inside.
•terroristic threats and actions on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man with mental issues reportedly left a message threatening to “put a bullet in the head” of a state senator in Connecticut. The man reportedly left the message on the state senator’s phone and reportedly called another senator and made the same threat. The Connecticut State Police is investigating the incident and contacted the JCSO about the reported threats. According to the JCSO, the agency has had extensive contact with the man and suffers from mental issues. He has reportedly threatened law enforcement in the past. According to the report, further review is required to determine whether venue could be sought in either jurisdiction for terroristic threat and harassing communication charges. Prosecution has been requested, according to the incident report. The case was turned over to the JCSO’s criminal investigation department.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reportedly test drove a vehicle and didn’t return it. The alleged theft occurred two weeks before notification of law enforcement. The owner said he knew the man through friends and family and attempted to convince him to return the vehicle. According to the owner, the vehicle is currently in Auburn, Alabama. He said he wants to press charges.
•911 hang-up on Helen Valley where a woman was heard crying and telling someone, “you don’t have to hit me.” A woman and a man were then heard yelling at each other before the call disconnected. A deputy responded to the woman’s address but only found her mother there. The woman’s mother said her daughter had been arguing with her husband but that her daughter was OK. The deputy, who noted that the woman’s mother seemed uncooperative, could not contact the woman.
•information on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man told a deputy that he went to a residence to retrieve a bike for his incarcerated brother and encountered a male who said he could not have the bike. The deputy said he could not intervene and that his brother would have to settle the issue when released from jail. The man’s brother reportedly told the deputy he would legally or illegally retrieve the bike. He was reportedly warned that he could be charged with criminal trespass if he proceeded.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a bulldozer was found with its headlights, interior lights and computer screen on. An open shipping container was also found, but the possible theft of any items was unclear.
•identity fraud on Pocket Rd. where a man said someone took out a $29,808 loan in his name and also bought six iPhones valued at $6,870.
•failure to secure load on Hwy. 60 where a tractor reportedly lost a load of metal pipes, one of which struck another vehicle. The pipes also damaged a neighborhood post and concrete curb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.