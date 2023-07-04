Another shooting incident has been reported in the City of Commerce, bringing the total to five over the past few months.
The Commerce Police Department arrested a woman on June 25 for aggravated assault after the most recent shooting incident.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Another shooting incident has been reported in the City of Commerce, bringing the total to five over the past few months.
The Commerce Police Department arrested a woman on June 25 for aggravated assault after the most recent shooting incident.
According to the alleged victim, he was stuck behind the woman’s vehicle while traveling down Hwy. 441. When he got in the turning lane at Ila Road to turn left towards Ila, he said the woman slowly drove around him on his passenger’s side and he heard two gunshots.
The woman said she pulled her gun on the other driver and accidentally fired the handgun. She also said she didn’t know the firearm was loaded.
Other recent incidents reported by the Commerce PD included:
information on Crossing Place
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.