PuRL, the Piedmont Regional Library System’s Pop-Up Rolling Library, is turning 1 year old and a celebration will be held at the Nicholson Public Library Come on Tuesday, May 25, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who attend will receive a goodie bag.
"Don’t miss a chance to see this amazing rolling library," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states.
FARM VISIT
Foxfire Woods and Farm will be at the library on Thursday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m. There will be chickens, bunnies and more for the children to pet. Children will also be able to learn about beekeeping.
"What a great way to start off the summer," O'Keefe states.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
The Summer Reading Program sign ups are under way. Points can be earned June 1 through July 17. Summer reading programs are available at all Piedmont libraries.
The Nicholson library offers virtual programs. Each week, on the Facebook page, Lady Sherri offers an “Enchanted Story Time.”
"You can listen to a story and pick up a take and make craft at the library," O'Keefe said.
Ms. Irma offers a Spanish story time monthly on Facebook.
LABOR DAY CELEBRATION
On Saturday September 4, the Nicholson Labor Day Celebration will be held. It will open at 9 a.m. and will include food and craft booths. Entertainer Whisper Whitlock will be live and fireworks will begin at dark. Spots are still available for craft and food booths. Craft booths are $25 and food booths are $50. The celebration will be held at the East Jackson Park, located at 247 Lakeview Drive in Nicholson. For more information, call 706-757-3408 or email cityadmin@nicholson-ga.com.
MOBILE HOTSPOTS
The Nicholson Public Library has user friendly Mobile Hotspots available for checkout. The Mobile Hotspot can provide wireless internet access for up to 10 devices. Jackson County Pines Library card holders 18 and over can check out the hotspot. This program enables students without internet help with their homework and projects. Patrons can also have access to the library’s electronic resources.
SERVICES
Services offered at the library includes:
•World Book Online is now available free on any electronic device with a PINES library card. To access World Book Online, go to www.prlib.org.
•Libby is Piedmont Regional Libraries app for e-books, e-magazines and audiobooks. Through Libby, patrons can listen or read their favorite books for free. Choose from hundreds of titles in a variety of genres. Libby is easy to use, stop by the library or go to prlib.org to find out more about this awesome digital resource.
•Stop by the library and check out one of the Georgia State Parks and Historic Site passes. The pass will enable you to park free of charge at any one of over 100 parks. For more information, visit GAStateParks.org.
•Atlanta Zoo passes are once again available at the library. Stop by and watch the Atlanta Zoo DVD and one of our staff members will issue you a voucher good for three free admissions. The pass is valid Mondays through Fridays, only. The pass is redeemable for up to four weeks from the issue date. You must present the pass and your PINES library card. Contact the zoo by phone 404-624-9453 or visit the following webpage for more information. Know Before You Visit—
•The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge. If you need Wi-Fi, it is available even when the library is closed. No password is required to use it free in our parking lot.
•The library is Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State available to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library hours of operation are as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m.t o 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed on Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 3, in observance of Memorial Day.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.