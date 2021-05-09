PuRL, the Piedmont Regional Library System's Pop-Up Rolling Library will be at the Maysville Public Library from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
"Stop by to check her out, grab a goodie bag and learn more," organizers state. "PuRL will be turning 1. To celebrate, we're taking her on tour to all of our libraries."
