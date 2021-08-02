Pop into the Nicholson Public Library to win a handmade quilt made by the Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Quilting Group. The quilt features UGA, the University of Georgia’s mascot. The back design is paw prints. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 available at the Nicholson Public Library. The drawing will be held on Saturday, September 4, during Nicholson’s Labor Day Festival. All proceeds benefit the Nicholson Public Library.
The grand prize winner for the children’s Summer Reading Program is Abigail Lynn. Abigail won a prize package for 4 to Funopolis Family Fun Center. Owen Wilbanks won the second prize two tickets to the Commerce Cinemas. Blakely Pittman won third prize a fun Vet play set.
"Thank you to Funopolis, Commerce Cinemas and all the local companies who support our children’s Summer Reading Program," states Rhonda O'Keeffe, library manager.
SEPT. 4 CELEBRATION
On Saturday, September 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., a celebration will be held at East Jackson Park with food, crafts, live music by Whisper Whitlock, and fireworks. Booths are still available, for more information call 706 757-3408.
FARMER'S MARKET
Support your local farmers by visiting the City of Nicholson’s Farmer’s Market. The Farmers Market is open on the last Saturday, in August and September. The market still has a few spots available, booths are free.
STORY TIME
Enchanted Story Time with Lady Sherri is every Monday at 11:30 a.m. The program is presented at the annex located in the Benton Center.
"Check out Nicholson’s ow amazing Ms. Irma each month on our Facebook page as she hosts Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Story Time in Nicholson," O'Keeffe states.
OPEN HOUSE
The Nicholson Public Library staff visiting at East Jackson and South Jackson Elementary Schools for their respective open houses.
“It was a great opportunity to reconnect after a tumultuous year with the children and their parents,” O’Keeffe said. “The Nicholson Public Library is a proud member of the Piedmont Regional Library System. Do you have a PINES library card in your wallet?”
SERVICES OFFERED
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing, and scanning at a nominal charge.
The library is also a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate and execute passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 S., Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
