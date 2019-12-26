The 93rd annual Jackson County New Year's Day program will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the historic Jackson County courthouse in downtown Jefferson.
This is the fourth return of the event to the historic courthouse since the recent renovation of that building.
The first such New Year's Day program was held in the historic courthouse in 1927, with Judge W.W. Dickson presiding.
This year, Pastor Brent Gilstrap of Ebenezer United Methodist Church will be the featured speaker. Pastor Gilstrap has been in the ministry for a great part of his life. He has been pastor of Ebenezer UMC since 2015, and has been an educator at West Jackson Middle School for 18 years.
Clerk of Court Camie Thomas will open the program and greet all who attend. Probate Judge Sherry Moore will introduce county officials and guests. Tax commissioner Candace Heaton will introduce the speaker.
Songs will be sung and all in attendance will join in the singing of "God Bless America."
TeenPact, an organization dedicated to preparing students for business and political leadership which originated in Jackson County, will again host the event and provide coffee and doughnuts.
The purpose of the program is "to thank God for the blessings of the past year and to seek divine guidance and blessings for the upcoming year."
Everyone is invited to attend.
