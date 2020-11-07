The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is continuing its “Reading Around the World in 80 Days” series with the traveling Chihuahua duo of Bella and Harry.
The book series written by Lisa Manzione follows the adventures of these two pups as they learn about other countries, cities and their cultures. The virtual story time is posted weekly on the library Facebook page.
"Along with the story is a craft centered around that week’s destination," states library manager Rhonda O'Keefe. "Make and take crafts can be picked up at the library. Everyone who posts their finished crafts on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library’s Facebook page will be entered in a drawing to win Bella and Harry plushies, one of their books, and a lapel pin."
STORY TIME
Each month, the library has a community leader who shares a themed book with viewers on the Facebook page.
"Join us also as the amazing Ms. Irma reads stories virtually in our monthly Spanish story time, hora de cuentos en espanol," O'Keefe states. "If you would like to be a featured community reader, contact the library."
CRAFTS
Children getting bored? Need something to help keep them occupied? Stop by the Harold S. Swindle Public Library and pick up one of the make and take crafts.
"Each week, we offer a different craft for the children," O'Keefe said. "We also have recipes for adults to pick up. This week’s featured course is side dishes. Just in time for the holidays and entertaining."
SANTA
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library on Tuesday, December 8, from 6 – 8 p.m.
PASSPORT
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility.
"We have trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services," O'Keefe said. "Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information."
HOURS
Library hours are as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
