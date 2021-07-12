The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Marissa Nicole Burciaga, 23, 73 Rainy Ct., Hoschton, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and reckless driving.
•Darion Antonio Evett, 21, 105 Summit St., Seneca, S.C., probation violation.
•Elizabeth Kaylynn Fink, 17, 70 Ednaville Cir., criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA) and disorderly conduct.
•Christopher Earl Fortner, 32, 18 Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Larry Lee Fowler, 41, 261 Elm St., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Miguel Antonio Guzman, 26, 273 Trout Ln., Commerce, probation violation.
•Cody Keith Lee, 212, 5288 H. Thomas Rd., Gainesville, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided and probation violation.
•John Edward Pridgen II, 36, 7062 H. White Rd., Clermont, probation violation.
•Charles Joseph Williams Jr., 48, 1687 Hickory Level Rd., Villa Rica, probation violation.
•Jason Mathew Crowe, 44, 5087 Timber Ridge Ct., Stone Mountain, aggravated stalking.
•Delron Matthew Dixon, 36, 500 Cabiness Rd., Forsyth, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jessy Trick Ehsa, 23, 5021 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, public drunkenness and simple assault.
•Daquan Juantavious Henderson, 25, 35 Maria Cir., Jefferson, cruelty to children.
•Douglas Lamar Ingram, 65, 91 Green Hill Ct., Maysville, damaging, injuring or interfering with public property.
•Anthony Enrique Kelly, 35, 815 Carriage Lake, Lawrenceville, failure to appear.
•Donald Ray Langley II, 30, 3663 Roy Parks Rd., Talmo, theft by taking.
•Bradley Keith Loden, 52, 3334 Cherokee Rd., Comer, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle and bondsman off bond.
•Joey Lee Turpin, 49, 51 County Farm Rd., Jefferson, theft by taking.
•Cecil Wayne Cochran, 45, 577 East Larka Rd., Bryson City, N.C., failure to appear and hold for another agency.
•Skylar David Davis, 21, 395 Arch St., Athens, failure to appear.
•Michelle Lynett Hodges, 42, 1132 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Eli Cristobal Mata, 47, 2371 Royal Pembroke, Buford, hold for another agency and theft by deception.
•Michael Troy Wilburn, 48, 500 Kathryn Ln., Commerce, probation violation.
•Austin Taylor Bailey, 27, 413 Hoke Hill Rd., Canon, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, DUI – alcohol, notice of change of address or name violation, open container violation and driving too fast for conditions.
•Joshua Gene Carter, 38, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•Tamela Karol Crowe, 58, 478 Browns Bridge Rd., Commerce, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
•Joseph Lee Hollis Jr., 28, 373 Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, probation violation, reckless driving and vehicles to drive on the right side of the roadway; exceptions.
•Anthony Eugene Miller, 40, 1584 Old State Rd., Pendergrass, identity theft fraud (27 counts), removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Candice Gale Snow, 40, 1588 Hanging Dog Rd., Dawsonville, hold for other agencies and probation violation.
•Matthew Gene Stephens, 38, 9769 Deep Step Rd., Sandersville, failure to appear.
•Caleb Mark Evans, 28, homeless, Maysville, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for another agency.
•Autumn Marie Hardigree, 23, 945 Gainesville Hwy., Winder, failure to appear.
•Mark Allen Little, 42, 1903 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Nicholas Seth Huddleston, 19, 277 Magnolia Pl., Commerce, hold for other agencies.
ARCADE PD
•Marvin Oswaldo Garcia, 26, 150 Hanover Pl., Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
BRASELTON PD
•Russell Lamar Pair, 49, 636 New Liberty Way, Braselton, hold for another agency.
•Jeremy Devondre Eutsey, 33, 206 Vista Terrace Dr., Montgomery, Ala., hold for another agency.
COMMERCE PD
•Amy Leigh Clark, 40, 143 Parks St., Commerce, probation violation.
•Deanna Faith Turner, 22, 2421 Bowman Hwy., Dewy Rose, failure to appear.
JEFFERSON PD
•Willie Thomas Page, 33, 532 Dixie Red Ave., Jefferson, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil), possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Baclofen), probation violations, stop signs and yield signs violation, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by taking.
•Bobby D. Worley, 64, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson, failure to appear and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
•Tyler Joseph Accetta, 22, 435 Silver Bell Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency and failure to appear.
•Harold Dean Mahone, 50, 319 Pughsley St., Swainsboro, driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding 81/55.
•Agnes Priscilla Pack, 51, 256 Railroad St., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended, no proof of insurance and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
•Randall Lamar Peppers Jr., 36, 3146 Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency and probation violations.
•Maria Guadalupe Martinez-Florencio, 31, 4292 Pleasant Lake Village, Duluth, simple battery – FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Josue Nieto Rendon, 36, 2005 Union St., Monroe, N.C., affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshield, possession of cocaine and driving without a valid driver’s license.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Stacey Renee Walls, 55, 514 Sears Dr., Maysville, criminal trespass – FVA.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Frederick Bernard Grimes, 42, 1741 Appalachee Ave., hold for another agency.
•Larry Wesley Sheppard Jr., 41, 3130 Stewart Rd., Monroe, criminal trespass – FVA and simple battery – FVA.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Delron Matthew Dixon, 36, 500 Cabiness Rd., Forsyth, driving without a valid driver’s license, following too closely, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Terence Bernard Parks, 34, 323 Lincoln Ave., Macon, driving while driver’s license is suspended, following too closely, hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and open container violation.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY
•Robert Frank Key Jr., 41, 5010 Mallard Lake Dr., Greensboro, N.C., speeding 66/45.
