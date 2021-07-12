The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Maximiliano Espino, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – combined influence, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), screens and no alcohol. Charges of DUI – drugs and failure to carry a valid driver’s license were dismissed.
•Maximiliano Espino, battery, 12 months probation, mental health evaluation, anger management classes and no contact with victim.
•Eva Suzette Hart, DUI – drugs, driving while driver’s license is suspended and failure to maintain lane, $1,950 fine, 12 months probation, 90 days confinement with credit for time served, 288 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, no alcohol, screens, ignition interlock, surrender tags and publication fee.
•Amelia Megan Manning, theft by shoplifting, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, $3 in restitution, and do not return to Texaco on South Elm St., Commerce.
•Amelia Megan Manning, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), $500 fine, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens and no violent contact with victim.
•Barry Lamar Norton, theft by taking, possession of drug-related objects, dangerous drugs – sale, distribution, possession of dangerous drugs, obscuring a license plate in order to impede surveillance equipment, failure to maintain lane and distracted driving, $2,050 fine, 12 months probation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, do not return to 200 Harris St., Commerce and drug/alcohol evaluation. A charge of unlawful use of a wireless device was dismissed.
•Ursula Ryan Thomas, criminal trespass, 12 months probation, non-reporting and do not return to 255 Gilbert Rd., Jefferson.
•Alan Bannister Wolford, disorderly conduct, $500 fine, 12 months probation and remain out of Georgia, except for Clayton County, for 12 months.
•Dustin Lee Everett, battery – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 24 Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP) classes and no contact with victims. A charge of cruelty to children was dismissed.
•Jennifer Miller Harris, 60 counts of violation of the Georgia compulsory school attendance law, 1,800 days to serve, suspended upon child attending school every day unless excused pursuant to attendance policy of school enrolled in.
•Jorge Luis Hernandez Cruz, DUI – alcohol, $300 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service and RRP. Charges of driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, driving without headlights and open container were dismissed.
•Austin Kent Phillips, criminal trespass – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, $20 restitution and no violent contact with victim.
•Ralph Carlton Veal Jr., DUI and driving on the wrong side of the roadway, $800 fine, 12 mnths probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP. No alcohol and screens. Charges of failure to maintain lane and open container were dismissed.
