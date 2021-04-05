Melba Miller, Commerce, has submitted the Recipe of the Week, Chicken Stew.
3-4 Chicken Breasts
1/2 cup catsup
2 cans corn
1/4 cup vinegar
1 onion, chopped
3 tablespoons brown sugar
2 cans diced tomatoes
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 cans butterbeans
1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
3 potatoes diced
4 tablespoons butter
Cook chicken and shred; return to broth. Add remaining ingredients and simmer, stirring occasionally for an hour.
To submit a Recipe of the Week, email your recipe to angela@mainsteetnews.com. Recipes may also be mailed to: Angela Gary, P.O. Box 908, Jefferson, Ga. If your recipe is selected, you will receive a one-year free subscription to The Banks County News. Please note on your entry whether it is a renewal or new subscription.
