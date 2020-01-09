The recipe of the week is Shrimp Soup, submitted by Melba Miller, Commerce.
INGREDIENTS
1 pound boiled, deveined, bite-size shrimp
1 pound Velveeta Cheese
1 medium chopped onion
7 large potatoes
2 cups milk
½ stick margarine
DIRECTIONS
Cut potatoes into bite-size pieces. Cover with water, add salt to taste, butter and chop onion and boil until tender. In a separate pan, heat milk and cheese until cheese is melted. Add to potatoes and water. Heat thoroughly and add shrimp. Cook 10 to 15 minutes more. (Add more cheese, if desired. Use half and half in place of milk for richer flavor or you may substitute crumbled bacon in the place of shrimp).
