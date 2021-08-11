Homecoming will be held at Redstone United Methodist Church Sunday on August 15th. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with potluck lunch to follow.
Latest Jackson News
- Nicholson Public Library to offer cakewalk at Labor Day Festival
- Redstone UMC homecoming coming up
- Featured program at Jefferson Public Library to be 'Bouncing Babies'
- GARY: Songs for the seasons of your life
- New Harmony Baptist Church plans homecoming Aug. 15
- Schools offering meals at no costs
- County BOE to roll back millage
- White Plains plans fourth Sunday singing
Most Popular
Articles
- Nicholson woman killed, three transported in July 30 wreck
- Jackson has highest recent COVID rate in North Georgia
- Walton sells 124 acres to D.R. Horton for 178 homes in Braselton
- Piedmont Athens limits visitation as COVID cases rise across area
- Jackson County Schools surpass 9,000 students on first day
- How to Write a How-To
- Almost 200 new cases in past two weeks
- Commerce BOE gives nod for Deer Trail property, mill rate rollback and supplement increase
- Commerce mail carrier killed, suspect shot by deputies
- Recent arrests around the county
Images
Commented
- LETTER: Call out the lies (3)
- BUFFINGTON: The rise of Christian Nationalism (2)
- UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted (1)
- Initial unemployment claims in Georgia hit pandemic low (1)
- LETTER: Covid truth, partial truth, common sense (1)
- LETTER: Reflecting on gun control history (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Way back, it was conservatives who called for gun control (1)
- Newspapers are democracy's clean energy; they don't pollute public knowledge as social media does (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.