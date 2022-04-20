Registration is open for campers ages 6 to 10 for the Crawford Long Museum history camp – History Under the Sea.
Camp hours will be Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Space is limited and will fill up fast, organizers state.
"Learn why some fish glow in the dark and how big a blue whale’s heart is," museum director Vicki Starnes states. "Discover why different beaches have different colored sand. Enjoy themed crafts and snacks and play games while learning about the different animals under the sea and their importance."
Camp instructor Lori Bartek is back this year to kick off the return of summer history camp.
"Enjoy a fantastic, fun week," Starnes said. "Campers will wear their history camp shirt on Friday and celebrate with pizza and a frozen yogurt party at Swirlee’s."
Camp Date:
The registration fee is $90 for Friends of the Museum Members and $95 for non-members.
To ensure proper shirt sizing, register early as sizing cannot be guaranteed after Friday, May 20.
For more information, call the museum at 706-367-5307. Registration forms are available at www.crawfordlong.org.
