The Relay For Life in Jackson County has been canceled for August. The American Cancer Society asked that all relays be canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"With so many people that attend the relay having compromised health issues, it would be dangerous to have everyone co-mingling and possible spreading the disease," organizers state. "We look forward to having a great relay in 2021. If anyone would like to donate to the ACS, your donations would be most welcome."
