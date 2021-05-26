The Jackson County American Cancer Society Relay For Life is on again and it is coming up fast. It had to be canceled last year and the event is going to be small this year but leaders hope it will grow again.
The relay will be held Friday, June 4, from 6-9 p.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Facility.
"Everything will take place inside in air conditioned comfort," volunteer Sandra Fite states. "If it is hot or rainy, the event goes on. This will make it easier on our survivors."
There will be a survivor meal available beginning at 5 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m. Survivors and caregivers will kick off the occasion as survivors are recognized. Entertainment will be supplied and there is plenty of room to move around. The luminary service will be held inside with luminary bags placed around the relay area. Luminary bags are available for $5 each. They may be purchased the night of the event.
Teams will have their areas set up around the track area with food and other things available.
"There will plenty of good food prepared by some of the teams so come out and eat your meal at the relay and support the teams," Fite said. "With everyone making the effort to be there for this abbreviated event it should grow by leaps and bounds for next year.
Please come out and support this important event. There are no excuses about heat and rain this year. Come be a part of a wonderful event to fight cancer."
