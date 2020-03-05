The Event Leadership Team for Relay for Life will meet on Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at Jackson EMC.
“Anyone interested in being a part of the relay event is urged to attend. There is plenty of time to pull a team together and raise funds to beat cancer,” states Sandra Fite.
The relay will be held Friday, May 1, at the Jackson County Courthouse. There will be plenty of room for team fundraising, walking and other activities.
“At the present time the numbers continue to improve over last year,” says Fite. “More participants and more survivors are needed. If you are a survivor or you know a survivor, please come to the event and be honored. There are a lot of survivors in Jackson County and they need to be recognized. You will receive a survivor T-shirt and there will be a survivor dinner that night.”
Activities and entertainment will be going on the whole time with lots of things for everyone. At dark the luminary service will take place. Luminary bags will be place around the track area. Bags may be purchased in honor of a survivor or in memory of someone that was lost to cancer.
“This is always such a beautiful and touching ceremony that you don't want to miss it,” said Fite.
The leadership team will have a booth at the Foliage Festival on Saturday, March 21. Information and registration forms will be available.
The group will also be holding a fundraiser at Beef O’Brady's on Sunday, May 3. A percentage of the receipts turned in that day will go to the relay.
“This will be a wonderful day to take your family out to eat and help the relay event also,” said Fite.
For more information, call Janet Wood at 706-367-6170.
