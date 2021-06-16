Along with a release of ladybugs into the Memorial Garden at the Commerce Public Library, there will be information on how to help Cornell University's Lost Ladybug Project for anyone interested in participating.
Sign-ups for summer reading are continuing with many children already enjoying their first prize incentive, ice cream from Dairy Queen. Parents may sign-up their children online with Beanstack or drop by the library to sign-up there.
"Don't forget to let staff know T-shirt sizes as that is one of the prizes for completing all five levels during the summer," library manager Angel Abounader states.
On Tuesday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a drop in take and make for children to create animals from paper bags. Materials and directions will be provided. The regular take and make for the week, a paper plate snake, will also be available. Silly Sally by Audrey Wood, will be in the garden as a story walk for several weeks as well. \Jackson County Farm Bureau and the AG in the Classroom Program are donating a book, "Chuck's Ice Cream Wish from Tales of the Dairy Godmother. " It will be read at the Commerce Library on Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m.
YOUNG ADULTS
Young adult patrons are invited to a book club on Thursday, June 24, at 1 p.m. Young adult Coordinator Natalie Thompson shares, "There will be snacks at this program, and participants may take home a free book when discussions are completed."
There are five books to choose from and copies are available at the library.
"If teens have not had an opportunity to read the book," Thompson continued, "they are welcome to share what they are reading with the group. The take and make for teens this week will be animal bookmarks. Pick them up while supplies last.:
SPINNING DEMONSTRATION
All are encouraged to drop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, to see Library Assistant Tami McClung demonstrate spinning yarn on a spinning wheel. At the same time, two young library patrons, Cora and Phoebe Cox, will be showing patrons how to weave potholders.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: "The Bullet" by Iris Johansen, "The President's Daughter" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, "The Hornet's Nest" by Jimmy Carter and "The Disappearing Act" by Catherine Steadman. Former President Carter's book is a novel of the Revolutionary War.
New in nonfiction is "A Dance With Death: Soviet Airwomen in World War II" by Anne Nogle. "Gardening for Butterflies" and "100 Plants to Feed the Bees" both by the Xerces Society and "The Woodson Principles" by Robert L Woodson Sr. are also now on the shelves.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Tuesday, story time with Farm Bureau, 11 a.m.
•Tuesday, Paper Bag Puppet Animals craft, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-In and Craft.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Yarn Spinning and Weaving demonstration, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Drop-In and Learn
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros., 4 p.m. - 5: 30 p.m (ages 11-18).
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m.
