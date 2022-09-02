District 30 State Rep. Emory Dunahoo was the guest speaker at the Foothills Education Charter High School regional graduation, and he congratulated the students on their success and encouraged them as they take the next step in their lives.
“Congratulations, to you,” he said. “I want you to know the accomplishments you have met will change your life. Many of you have overcome obstacles to get to the point you are right now.”
Foothills students from Baldwin, Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Franklin, Morgan, Oglethorpe, Social Circle, Walton and the virtual site participated in the regional graduation ceremony on Aug. 25 at Bethlehem Church and hosted by Barrow Foothills.
“Be proud of the accomplishments you have made,” Rep. Dunahoo said. “Be confident of the character you have built. It took effort to reach this graduation, and you put that effort forth…You couldn’t have made it to this point without a God-given talent and you have to remember that.”
He told the students they can “be anything you want to be.”
“There are goals each of you have set forth,” he said. “The next five years of your life will be a challenge—the friends you make, the choices you make. That will lead a pathway to your future. Remember that.”
Top honor graduate Keilin Guadalupe Juarez-Herrera carried her son across the stage as she received her high school diploma. Juarez-Herrera said during her graduation speech that she faced many hurdles during her journey, including a language barrier, but that it was the motivation to continue on to make a better life for her son that got her across the finish line.
She also spoke on the Foothills program and how it, and the encouragement of the staff, helped her achieve this dream — a dream she had since she was 11 years old.
“I knew if I wasn’t going to do it for myself, I was going to do it for this baby,” she said.
Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman, who gave the superintendent’s address, spoke on the occasion being held to celebrate the students.
“These are proud moments for us as we get to celebrate our students,” Dr. Gibney-Sherman said. “Students, we thank you, that we have a reason to celebrate. Parents, family and friends who are here to celebrate, we thank you… We really want to thank the entire Foothills community who work together every day to make sure students earn their high school diploma and prepare for careers and college. It takes all of us.”
Dr. Gibney-Sherman also thanked the students for being a part of Foothills.
“You are loved,” she said. “You are special. Thank you graduates for representing Foothills Charter High School.”
During the “open mic” portion of the program,
graduates were given the opportunity to take the microphone and give thanks and remarks.
“I would like to thank everyone who pushed me when I doubted myself,” one graduate said.
Another student said, “I would like to thank all the teachers who helped me, who stuck with me to get where I am right now.”
One student said, “I would like to thank not just all the teachers who helped me but all teachers who helped any of the kids here who graduated.”
Another student said, “Thank you to every teacher at the virtual site. They were there and kept giving me help.”
Another graduate stated, “These last few years have been difficult. A lot of people gave up and didn’t come back because of the pandemic. Remember, you didn’t give up here. Why give up at all? Keep going.”
One student summed it up with, “I am very grateful for everything that Foothills has done for me.”
Others on the program were Leah Bre’Ann-Marie Peeler, who led the pledge and gave welcoming remarks; and Barrow site director Deigh Martin, who presented the scholarships, led the turning of the tassel and made closing remarks.
