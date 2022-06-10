Rep. Houston Gaines spoke at the Jackson Foothills graduation ceremony, on June 1 at the Empower Center in Jefferson, stating that the school is making a difference in the work force needs in the state. He also congratulated the graduates for their hard work in receiving a high school diploma.
“What you have done tonight and what you have done over the years is a testament to your hard work,” Rep. Gaines told the graduates. “Congratulations. Many of you have overcome significant obstacles to get to this point. What you have accomplished says so much about your character, so much about your work ethic and so much about your ability to go out make a difference in the work force.”
He went on to speak about what Foothills is doing for the work force in the state.
“That is one of the most important things when I think about what Foothills does for our community and for our state,” Gaines said. “It is a work force pipeline for Georgia and I think Foothills is a model we need to continue to champion. Look at the opportunities Foothills is giving the next generation across Northeast Georgia and across the whole state. It is so important the work that is being done here. The individuals are going to continue. They are going to continue in a college or university or join the military or going straight into the work force.”
Foothills has offered several courses at Jackson Foothills, including a WeldReady program, that trains students to immediately enter the work force.
Rep. Gaines said, “What Foothills is doing is very significant to make sure we have that next generation of work force. We are attracting businesses to Georgia and we are constantly hearing the question, whether from a large businesses or small businesses, what is the work force here in Georgia? Foothills is developing that pipeline. It is making a tremendous impact.”
TOP SITE GRADUATE SPEECH
Top site graduate, Matthew Poe, also spoke at the graduation ceremony. He offered thanks to his family, administrators, teachers, mentors and school resources officers.
“If anyone thinks they can’t get through school, just keep pushing yourself because you can,” Poe said. “Trust God and ask Him to help you.”
He also spoke on what led him to Foothills.
“I was a homeschool student and came to Foothills to receive the credits I needed and a diploma,” he said.
STUDENTS ON THE PROGRAM
Other students on the graduation program were: Jordon Sorrow, who led the pledge; Rubi Smith, who gave the welcome remarks; Karla del Angel, who gave the introduction of special guests; Breana Evans, who introduced the guest speaker, Rep. Houston Gaines; and Tristan Spence, who led the turning of the tassel.
Site directors Mary Ann Hale and Rachael Parr presented the diplomas.
Assistant site director Sandy Akin presented scholarships and awards. Those receiving awards were: Karla del Angel, second highest grade point average; Breana Evans, Perseverance Award; Matthew Poe, top grade point average and Site Directors Award; Rubi Smith, Spirit of Jackson Award; Jordan, Sorrow, Mickey Rowell Memorial Award; and Tristan Spence, Cynthia McKee Award.
SUPERINTENDENT SPEAKS
Superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman spoke, offering congratulations to the students. She also told them that Foothills offers a transition team that will assist the students in moving forward to college, the work force or their next step in life.
ROSES
The graduation ceremony concluded with each student being given a long-stemmed red rose as they exited the stage. Each student was instructed to give the rose to a person in the audience who was instrumental in helping them graduate from high school. Some gave the rose to a family member, while others chose a Foothills staff member, including a mentor and a graduation coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.