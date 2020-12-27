Plans continue for the Celebration of Life event honoring the late Coach Jack Keen to be held on Sunday, April 25, in The Arena at Jefferson High School. An exhibit of memorabilia showcasing the life of Coach Keen will open at 1 pm and the ceremony will begin at 2 pm.
One of the day’s events will be a presentation to the Keen family of a bound book of letters of peoples’ memories of Coach Keen and how he impacted their lives. If there is a memory you would like to share with the family, you are invited to write a letter to be included in the book.
Starting on January 4, 2021, letters may be dropped off at the Crawford Long Museum, located at 28 College Street, Jefferson, in downtown Jefferson, or mailed to Letter to Keen Family, 28 College Street, Jefferson, GA., 30549. Letters may be emailed to blaughinghouse@cityofjeffersonga.com.
Letters must be typed or handwritten in ink and should be limited to one page. Letters will be accepted for inclusion in the book through March 12, 2021.
Jack Nolan Keen passed away on July 25, 2020. He spent 50 years in education; 42 of those years were at Jefferson High School as a teacher, coach, and mentor to thousands of students.
