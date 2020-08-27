The upstairs courtroom of the Jackson County Historic Courthouse was the focal point of the community for decades. It was filled with the drama of legal battles, bringing tears for some and joy for others. It was where the county officials gathered for the New Year’s Day programs to pray for the year and where elected officials were sworn in to serve the county.
The upstairs courtroom has been closed for many years. It was unveiled on Aug. 17 at a “Restoration Celebration” as members of the historic courthouse restoration committee were present to get the first look at the completion of the project to reopen it. The courtroom will now be available for rent to the public as an event space.
Historic Courthouse Manager Sloane Meyer spoke on plans to open the space to the public, “There is so much history in this building. So many members of the community have memories of this building. There are some members of the community who were not born here but chose to move to this county. They have no history to this building. We want to give them opportunities to build those connections. Maybe they will come for a car show and they will see what a beautiful building it is and we will have a moment to share its history and make that connection. Maybe they will come to have their wedding here and we will be a part of their history. With this building, we honor the past, we acknowledge the present and we build connections to the future generations so that this courthouse remains the focus and the hub of the county.”
The restoration of the courtroom was the third and final phase of the project. The first phase, completed in 2010, was the exterior of the building and the landscaping. The second phase, completed in 2014, was the restoration of the downstairs of the courthouse.
County Manager Kevin Poe thanked the restoration committee that was formed more than 15 years ago to plan and oversee the project, which included the three phases.
Poe presented a plaque to Al Westmoreland, who served as the last chairman of the restoration committee, who spoke on the project.
“These are all volunteers and they spent a lot of hours on this project,” Westmoreland said of the committee members. This group, with the help of a lot of volunteers, raised over $130,000 over the last 12 years. They presented six heritage celebration banquets. They sold over 100 bricks to be displayed around the Jackson monument on the grounds of the building. I can’t express how much I appreciate everything they have done."
Jackson County Board of Commission chairman Tom Crow spoke, “I would like to thank those that had the foresight and vision to save this building,” he said.
Rep. Tommy Benton stated, “This has been a great partnership between all of those who came together on this project. It is a beautiful room.”
State Solicitor Don Moore led the invocation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.