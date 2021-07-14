The Jackson County Area Retired Educators’ Association met on July 8 at the Empower College and Career Center.
Among the business items discussed, the group presented a check to the Empower College and Career Center. The funds will contribute to supplies for Empower students with financial needs.
After the check presentation, the group toured the old Jackson County High School that has been converted to the Empower College and Career Center. Tim Wheeler, who was present at the meeting, spoke to the historical significance of the building and how proud he was to see its continued use in the community.
