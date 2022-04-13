From eight to fifteen homeless persons are fed every business day at the back door of Shirley's SoulFood Restaurant in Toccoa, according to Shirley Combs, owner of the restaurant at 124 West Curahee Street, She spoke to the March meeting of Chapter 1818 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees at the X-Factor Restaurant in Toccoa.
Ms. Combs told attendees her 501(c)3 charity provides an apartment for homeless women and a house for homeless men. She reported that homelessness continues to be a challenging issue in our area.
Coming up, the April 18th meeting of NARFE will feature Jerry Boling speaking on Economic Development in Stephens and surrounding counties. Boling owns and operates several small businesses in this area including a secure document disposal business.
NARFE meets the third Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the X-Factor Restaurant at 27 Doyle St. Active and retired federal civilian employees are welcome to attend. No reservation is required; just arrive at the X-Factor Grill at 10:30 a.m. for our next meeting on Monday, April 18.
