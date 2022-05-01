Commerce First United Methodist Church will hold a special retirement celebration for Renee Moon. Ms. Moon has directed the Commerce FUMC Pre-School with love and service for the past 17 years.
The celebration will take place on Sunday, May 15, immediately following the 11 a.m. service in the Family Life Center. Contact the church office at 706-340-8611 to make a reservation to attend.
Organizers state, "If you ever met Ms. Moon, you would know how dedicated she is to every child that has ever been enrolled in the pre-school program. Her goal has always been to support each child with love and Christ centered learning. Please make plans to attend this special event and wish Ms. Moon well."
