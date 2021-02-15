Pond Fork Baptist Church will hold a "Reboot Youth Rally" with Evangelist Heath Williams at 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 and at 11 a.m. on Feb. 21.
The church is located at 2615 Pond Fork Church Road, Pendergrass.
For more information, call 678-617-4028.
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 12:52 pm
