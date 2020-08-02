"Rightfully Hers" is display at the Commerce Public Library throughout the month of August. The library encourages younger patrons to check out books to learn more about voting and voter rights. "Rightfully Hers" is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
The National Archives has launched a nationwide initiative and major exhibition that explores the generations-long fight for universal woman suffrage. The exhibition is presented in part by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP, and Denise Gwyn Ferguson.
Titles have also been added to the women's suffrage display include: "A Century of Votes for Women," "Women Won the Vote," "Around America to Win the Vote," "Victory for the Vote" and "The Women's Hour."
New adult fiction include: James Patterson's "1st Case," Rhys Bowen's "The Last Mrs. Summers," Karin Slaughter's "The Silent Wife," Mary Jo Putney's "Once Dishonored," Laurel Hamilton's "Sucker Punch," Lisa Wingate's "The Books of Lost Friends," Harlen Coben's "Boy from the Woods," Megan Miranda's "Girl from Widow Hills," Kristin Arnett's "Mostly Dead Things," L.C. Shaw's "The Network," A. McCall Smith's "The Second Worst Restaurant in France."
New nonfiction titles now available include: "Meditations" by Marcus Aurelius; "Room Where It Happened" by John Bolton; "The Woman Before Wallis" by Bryn Turnbul; "The Education of John Adams" by R.B. Brenstein; "The Warmth of Other Suns - The Epic Story of America's Great Migration; Minor Feelings - An Asian American Reckoning;" and "The Power of Joyful Reading" by Eric Litwin..
Finally, children's titles are being added every week. Some of the latest are "One Love by Bob Marley," "Please Baby Please" by Spike Lee, "The Honeybee" by Kristin Hall and "William Shakespeare and the Globe" by Aliki.
Books are now being held in quarantine for four days before being checked in, but there will be no fines added until the end of August. In addition to the book quarantine, staff is cleaning frequently used areas on a regular basis and wearing masks is strongly recommended. All these steps are being taken to make the library a safe place to visit, leaders state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.