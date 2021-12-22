Jackson-Empower FFA member Jake Roberts recently competed in the Area II Lawnmower Operations & Maintenance Career Development Event. The event was held at the State FFA Camp near Covington, Georgia on December 2nd.
The Agricultural Lawnmower Operations & Maintenance Career Development Event allows students to demonstrate the skills necessary to safely and efficiently operate a lawnmower. Participants in the event take a written exam and answer problem solving questions related to mower servicing, safe operation, care and maintenance. Participants also drive a lawnmower through a course designed to demonstrate skills in lawnmower operations.
Jake is a 10th grader and is the son of Terry and Jennifer of Jefferson.
The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.