There will be a Robotic Workshop for kids at the Commerce Public Library hosted by the East Jackson Comprehensive High School Robotics Team on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Kids will learn about the robotics program at EJCHS and will have the chance to build and program a lego robot. The workshop is open and free to all students in grades 4 through 7. It will be drop-in but is limited to 15 so patrons may register at https://forms.gle/ysGxryU18SZKfEQdA.
FAREWELL RECEPTION
As mentioned last week, the farewell reception for children's librarian Ms. Catherine Harris will be on Wednesday, Feb. 16. from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Refreshments are provided and all are invited to thank her for 25 years of stories and fun.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH DISPLAY
There are two book displays in the Commerce Library highlighting February's Black History Month. One is in the children's section and the other in the adult. For those who have not had time to come in and browse, these displays will be up for a little longer.
Children's librarian Catherine Harris encourages families to, "stop by the library this month for The Grouchy Ladybug indoor Storywalk located in the children's department, rain or shine. Then you can stay and play ABC Mouse or a game of checkers with your kids before checking out some of our wonderful books and DVDs."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Dean Koontz' "Quick Silver," Tim Dorsey's "Mermaid Confidential," Jacquelyn Mitchard's "The Good Son," Fiona Davis' "The Magnolia Place," Katherine Faulkner's "Greenwich Park," Jabari Asim's "Yonder," Peter Mann's "The Torqued Man," Kate Sainders' "The Mystery of the Sorrowful Maiden" and Andrew Bourelle's "48 Hours to Kill."
New nonfiction titles include: "The Grief Club" by Melody Beattie, "Shaping Your Baby's Foundation" by Jen Goodman, "Surviving Domestic Violence" by Danielle F. Wozniak, "The No-Till Organic Vegetable Garden" by Daniel Mays, "52 Weeks 52 Sweets" by Vedika Luthra, "Pipe Dreams" by Chelsea Walk and "The Great Reset" by Glenn Beck.
"The Black Joke - The True Story of One Ship's Battle Against the Slave Trade" by A.E. Rooks and "New York's Finest - Stories of the NYPD" and the "Hero Cops Who Saved the City" by Michael Daly are also now available.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Fridays, Baby and Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Tuesday, Korean Program, Lunar New Year.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise at 10:30 a.m
•Wednesday, Ms. Cathrine's Goodbye Party, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Feb. 17, Storybook Art Club #2 1-2 p.m. (sign-up).
•Thursday, Feb. 17, Teen Smash from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Feb. 17, Yoga 6 p.m.
