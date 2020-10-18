Ron Aiello, a retired nuclear engineer with over 35 years experience, will be presenting “The Omnipotence of our God” at Brockton Road Baptist Church October 25 at 6 p.m. Mr. Aiello will speak on how science backs up Biblical truths.
The church is located at 2675 Brockton Road, Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.