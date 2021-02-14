The Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) held its election of officers on February 2 via teleconferencing duringther monthly membership meeting. The Rev. Russell Jackson, JCCO Faith-Based and IT Advisor, was elected Vice President for three years.
The Rev Jackson is employed by the Reed Group as an IT specialist and he is the pastor of Maxey Hill Baptist Church in Jefferson.
The Rev. Jackson joined the JCCO in 2019 as an executive board member and assumed the new position as Faith-Based Advisor. He has previous volunteer experience as a YMCA Youth Coach and a Community Food Outreach Leader. He is married to Belinda and resides in Jefferson.
"Rev. Jackson brings some additional relationship and IT skills to the position, allowing the JCCO to increase our reach and our service to the community ," states President Jim Scott. "As President, I am excited that he accepted the position to enhance our mission as our county continues to grow."
Scott and Ms. Anita Brown Jackson were reelected as JCCO President and JCCO Secretary, respectively.
"We are working on our 2021 Activity Calendar and, depending on COVID-19 guidelines, may either hold virtual or hopefully a banquet format, in the 3rd Quarter 2021. Further details will be forthcoming."
