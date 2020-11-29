Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson on Tuesday, December 8, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The library will close at 5 p.m. that day to prepare for Santa’s visit. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., those who plan to attend are asked to come to the door and leave their name and phone number with the Elf. They may then return to their vehicle and they will be called when it is their time to come inside to safely visit with the Claus’s.
"Only three families at a time will be allowed to enter the library and we will keep the pace brisk to allow for everyone to get a chance to talk to Santa and take photos," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "Remember to bring your camera! Each child will receive a take home Christmas craft and Santa sack. The event is free. Everyone must wear a mask until it is photo time."
O'Keefe adds, "Check out our new children’s books and pick up one of our weekly make and take crafts, Mad Libs or coloring sheets for children."
HARRY AND BELLA
The traveling Chihuahua duo of Harry and Bella continue their adventures around the world.
"However, their travels with Lady Sherri will come to an end this month," O'Keefe states. "Their voyages continue in their books. Their latest book takes them to Transylvania! The book series written by Lisa Manzione follows the treks of these two adorable pups as they learn about other countries, cities and their cultures. The virtual story time is posted weekly on the Facebook page (Harold S. Swindle Public Library) Along with a story is a craft centered around that week’s destination. Make and take crafts can be picked up at the library."
The online Community Reader Story Time for November is Sheriff Janis Mangum.
"We will have a very special duo for our Community Reader Story Time in December," O'Keefe states. "Ms. Irma hosts our virtual Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en espanol. This month, join Ms. Irma as she shares a Christmas book in Espanol.
RECIPES
Looking for something new to cook over the holidays? In addition to a wide range of cookbooks, each week we offer free recipe cards available at the circulation desk.
SERVICES OFFERED
In addition to our many other services, The Nicholson Public Library offers printing, copying and faxing for a nominal fee. Scanning is free of charge.
Is travel in your future? Need a passport? The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. We have trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library hours are as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed Thursday, December 24, through Saturday, December 26, for Christmas. For New Year’s, the library close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, closed Friday Jan 1, and Saturday January 2.
The library is located at 5466 Highway 441 S., Nicholson. For more information, call 706- 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
